FIFA World Cup 2022 goalscorers (Golden Boot rankings)

Mbappe is leading Messi in the Golden Boot race. Click here to see all the 2022 World Cup goalscorers and follow the race for the FIFA Golden Boot

France's Kylian Mbappe is back on the World Cup trail, with the 2018 World champion looking to defend their trophy and win the Golden Boot (and perhaps the Golden Ball while at it).

Ecuador's surprise package Enner Balencia is in close second but the striker's injury in the second round of group matches could severely hamper his challenge for the World Cup top scorer gong.

Lionel Messi has two (2) goals and one (1) assist so far while big names Cristiano Ronaldo and Robert Lewandowski both have one (1) goal apiece.

See the list of all the goal scorers so far at the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Position/Ranking Player Name No. of Goals No. of Assists Country
1 Kylian Mbappe 3 1 France
2 Enner Valencia 3 0 Ecuador
3 Lionel Messi 2 1 Argentina
3 Mehdi Taremi 2 1 Iran
5 Bukayo Saka 2 0 England
5 Ferran Torres 2 0 Spain
5 Olivier Giroud 2 0 France
5 Richarlison 2 0 Brazil
5 Cody Gakpo 2 0 Netherlands
10 Alvaro Morata 1 1 Spain
10 Davy Klaassen 1 1 Netherlands
10 Dani Olmo 1 1 Spain
10 Robert Lewandowski 1 1 Poland
10 Adrien Rabiot 1 1 France
10 Raheem Sterling 1 1 England
17 Cristiano Ronaldo 1 0 Portugal
17 Osman Bukari 1 0 Ghana
17 Rafael Leao 1 0 Portugal
17 Ritsu Doan 1 0 Japan
17 Pablo Gavi 1 0 Spain
17 Joao Felix 1 0 Portugal
17 Jude Bellingham 1 0 England
17 Famara Diedhiou 1 0 Senegal
17 Carlos Soler 1 0 Spain
17 Craig Goodwin 1 0 Australia
17 Marco Asensio 1 0 Spain
17 Mitchell Duke 1 o Australia
17 Marcus Rashford 1 0 England
17 Takuma Asano 1 0 Japan
17 Roozbeh Chesmi 1 0 Iran
17 Mohammed Muntari 1 0 Qatar
17 Bamba Dieng 1 0 Senegal
17 Michy Batshuayi 1 0 belgium
17 Gareth Bale 1 0 Wales
17 Ramin Rezaeian 1 0 Iran
17 Saleh Al-Shehri 1 0 Saudi Arabia
17 Breel Embolo 1 0 Switzerland
17 Boulaye Dia 1 0 Senegal
17 Timothy Weah 1 0 USA
17 Andre Ayew 1 0 Ghana
17 Ilkay Gundogan 1 0 Germany
17 Piotr Zielinski 1 0 Poland
17 Jack Grealish 1 0 England
17 Salem Al-Dawsari 1 0 Saudi Arabia
17 Enzo Fernandez 1 0 Argentina
17 Andreas Christensen 1 0 Denmark
