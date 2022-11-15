RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Inside the $200 (Shs780K) a night Qatar fans’ village

Moses King

Forget about the infamous Nyege Nyege Festival ‘kennels’, the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 has come up with over 4,600 housing cabins made from shipping containers.

fan village
fan village

Qatar is expecting over 2m visitors during the month-long tournament with the peak time being the group stages that kick off next week, Sunday, November 20.

Recommended articles

Qatar fan village
Qatar fan village Pulse

The brightly-painted aluminum portacabins are arranged in long straight rows and according to Arabic daily 'Arrayah', each cabin tea and coffee making facilities with two bottles of water per day, a refrigerator, bed sheets and bath towels.

There are also playgrounds, eateries and other amenities for the visitors. Furthermore, guests can choose between twin bedrooms and an en suite bedroom.

Qatar fan village
Qatar fan village Pulse

There are entertainment facilities including big screen, fitness centre, gymnasium, tennis court, football grounds and basketball and volleyball courts. Also, 24/7 front desk, 24/7 reception/ check in and check out, convenience store and first aid kit are available.

The cabins go for $200 a night.

interior
interior Pulse

For $200 a night, fans can rent one of 6,000 brightly-painted aluminum portacabins, arranged in long, straight rows.

Other than the fan villages, there are also cruise ships, hotels and apartments and over 1,000 modern tents for a native experience.

Moses King Moses King Moses is a creative writer

More from category

  • Diego Maradona

    5 most memorable World Cup matches

  • How Arsenal and other European clubs reacted to Ghana’s World Cup squad

    ‘From Lezama to World Cup’ – How European clubs reacted to Ghana’s World Cup squad

  • Senegal's Sadio Mane

    Pulse Sports analysts predict poor outing for African teams at 2022 FIFA World Cup

Trending

“Corruption. Don’t ever call my phone, - Jeffrey Schlupp’s rep lashes out at GFA ahead of Black Stars squad announcement

‘Corruption. Don’t ever call my phone,’ - Calvin of Jeffrey Schlupp’s agency lashes out at GFA ahead of Black Stars squad announcement

Black Stars Squad: No Gyan in Ghana’s team for the FIFA World Cup

Black Stars Squad: No Gyan in Ghana’s team for the FIFA World Cup

Black Stars Squad: No Gyan in Ghana’s team for the FIFA World Cup

Inaki Williams, Partey lead Ghana's 26-man squad for Qatar 2022 World Cup

Samuel Saores celebrates with Benfica B teammates

VIDEO: This ridiculous goal by Benfica B goalkeeper could become 2022 Puskas winner