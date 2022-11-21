Qatar 2022: Sadio Mane's advice to Senegal ahead of Netherlands clash

While he was named in the World Cup squad, his fate would be sealed after medic’s assessment proved that he would not be eligible to feature for the side in the tournament given the timeline of the recovery.

In an post on Instagram, Mane has advised the Teranga Lions to approach every game at the World Cup as a final.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank you who have sent me messages of support following my injury.”

“This Monday, our dear country will compete at the World Cup Qatar 2022. I’m sure the Lions will approach every game as a final. They’ll fight as a team.”

AFP

Speaking recently about the loss of Mane, striker Krepin Diatta noted that they have a strong mentality.

“Of course, we do though still have a very strong mentality. We are comfortable being together and we are strong as a team. It's a big loss, but we have a strong mentality. We show teamwork and we're good together and I'm sure we're going to get some good results at this World Cup."

Group A is already shaping up with Ecuador leading the standings after a comfortable 2-0 win over host nation Qatar.

Top two teams qualify to the next round while the other are eliminated.