Why Mane has not travelled with Senegal to Qatar

Moses King

Senegal national team touched down in Doha, Qatar ahead of the World Cup but without star player Sadio Mane.

Sadio Mané

The African Footballer of the Year suffered a fibula injury in Bayern Munich in their win over Werder Bremen. Despite the injury, the star player made Aliou Cisse’s cut for the 26-man team to Qatar.

According to GhanaSoccernet, the Teranga Lions converged in Paris before flying to Doha, Qatar on Monday.

A number of top stars including Namplays Mendy, Edouard Mendy, Kalidou Koulibaly, Ismaila Sarr and Iliman Ndiaye were spotted with the team in Paris before taking the final flight to Qatar.

Sources allege that at least 90% of the players were on the flight to Doha.

Sadio Mane led Senegal to the 2019 AFCON title. AFP

Senegal beings their quest for glory Monday, November 21, against Netherlands inside the Al Thumama Stadium in a Group A encounter and it is anticipated.

Cisse recently noted that Mane does not need surgery, which is a positive for his situation.

Reports allege that Mane will see ‘special doctors’ in Senegal who will reportedly administer traditional medicine to set him on the road to Qatar.

The Teranga Lions other group opponents include host nation Qatar and Ecuador.

