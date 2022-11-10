RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Fikayo Tomori, Tammy Abraham left out of England World Cup squad

Ifeanyi Ufomadu

England manager Gareth Southgate announced his 26-man World Cup squad today amid mixed reactions from the fans.

Fikayo Tomori (l) and Tammy Abraham (m) have been left out of England squad for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
Fikayo Tomori (l) and Tammy Abraham (m) have been left out of England squad for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Southgate’s decision to leave out Roma Striker, Tammy Abraham as well as AC Milan defender, Fikayo Tomori has caused quite a stir.

Recommended articles

Tomori, who helped Milan win their first Serie A title in 11 years must be mystified by the decision to leave him out. He was integral to what Milan did last season, often putting up man of the match displays.

His excellent defensive performances have carried on into the new season as he continues to impress under manager, Stefano Poli

Over the last 12 months, it is hard to make a case for any other English defender performing better than Tomori. Many believe the decision to call up the likes of Connor Coady and Eric Dier instead of the former Chelsea man might prove to be a mistake. Eric Dier in particular has been generally underwhelming in recent weeks.

Despite Tomori’s outstanding performances for Milan, it looks like he hasn’t done enough in the eyes of Southgate to make the squad.

Tammy Abraham has also been left out of the England squad. Perhaps less controversially but still a bit of a surprise considering the season he had last year. However he has started the new campaign rather inconsistently. Tammy has only managed 4 goals in 19 appearances this season.

England World Cup Squad in Full :

Goalkeepers - Jordan Pickford, Aaron Ramsdale, Nick Pope.

Defenders - Eric Dier, Connor Coady, John Stones, Kyle Walker, Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire, Kieran Trippier, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ben White.

Midfielders - Kalvin Phillips, Declan Rice, Connor Gallagher, Jordan Henderson, Mason Mount, Jude Bellingham, James Maddison.

Forwards - Phil Foden, Harry Kane, Callum Wilson, Raheem Sterling, Bukayo Saka, Jack Grealish, Marcus Rashford.

Ifeanyi Ufomadu Ifeanyi Ufomadu Ifeanyi is passionate about European football and dedicated to delivering the best content. Hobbies: watching football &amp; basketball.

More from category

  • empty

    Qatar 2022: Timothy Weah is going to the World Cup with the USA, this is why it makes sense

  • Top 5 African goals at the World Cup

    Qatar 2022: Top 5 African goals at the World Cup

  • Fikayo Tomori (l) and Tammy Abraham (m) have been left out of England squad for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

    Fikayo Tomori, Tammy Abraham left out of England World Cup squad

Trending

“Corruption. Don’t ever call my phone, - Jeffrey Schlupp’s rep lashes out at GFA ahead of Black Stars squad announcement

‘Corruption. Don’t ever call my phone,’ - Calvin of Jeffrey Schlupp’s agency lashes out at GFA ahead of Black Stars squad announcement

Sulley Muntari asks Hearts of Oak to pay him GHc1 per month as salary

I’m sorry for assaulting you at 2014 World Cup – Sulley Muntari apologises to Moses Parker

Black Stars Squad: No Gyan in Ghana’s team for the FIFA World Cup

Black Stars Squad: No Gyan in Ghana’s team for the FIFA World Cup

Samuel Saores celebrates with Benfica B teammates

VIDEO: This ridiculous goal by Benfica B goalkeeper could become 2022 Puskas winner