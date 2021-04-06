Final defeat against Bayern is irrelevant for PSG boss Pochettino

German international winger Serge Gnabry is also set to miss both legs after testing positive for Covid-19.

However PSG, who are three points behind leaders Lille in Ligue 1, are also missing several players, with Marco Verratti absent with Covid-19 and the likes of Mauro Icardi, Leandro Paredes, Layvin Kurzawa and Alessandro Florenzi also sidelined.

"We live in a difficult world with this virus and with injuries. For every coaching team, the best quality you can have is the ability to adapt and we will adapt to these absences," insisted Pochettino.

Meanwhile the former Tottenham Hotspur coach said Neymar was feeling no ill effects from his late sending-off against Lille at the weekend in his first start in a month and a half after injury.

"After six weeks he has started to play again. On Saturday he was very excited to play, but of course he's a very emotional player," Pochettino said.