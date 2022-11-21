RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Find out the records broken after day one of 2022 FIFA World Cup

Fabian Simiyu

The day of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar ended with the hosts losing by 2-0 to Ecuador

Enner Valencia (L) of Ecuador vies with Homam Ahmed of Qatar during the Group A match between Qatar and Ecuador at the 2022 FIFA World Cup on November 20, 2022.
Enner Valencia (L) of Ecuador vies with Homam Ahmed of Qatar during the Group A match between Qatar and Ecuador at the 2022 FIFA World Cup on November 20, 2022.

Qatar have a huge task ahead of them in the 2022 FIFA World Cup after losing their first match against Ecuador in the tournament.

Recommended articles

Enner Valencia headed in the opener only to have the effort ruled out for offside after a lengthy VAR check in the third minute. The talisman scored two goals at the end of the day.

Enner Valencia scored the first goal of Qatar 2022 from penalty spot after being fouled by goalkeeper Saad Al-Sheeb in the 16th minute.

Enner Valencia of Ecuador reacts prior to the Group A match between Qatar and Ecuador at the 2022 FIFA World Cup on November 20, 2022.
Enner Valencia of Ecuador reacts prior to the Group A match between Qatar and Ecuador at the 2022 FIFA World Cup on November 20, 2022. AFP

READ: Ecuador's opening goal was actually offside and VAR was right to cancel it

Enner Valencia doubled his and Ecuador’s lead with a towering header making it his fifth goal at a World Cup finals in the 31st minute.

Almoez Ali headed Qatar’s best chance wide in first-half stoppage time. Qatar ended up losing the match after missing a couple of chances.

Qatar have become the first host nation to lose their opening game at that edition of the World Cup after losing 2-0 to Ecuador. Enner Valencia scored both goals.

Ecuador scored twice in the first half of a World Cup match for the first time. This is the second time in their four appearances at the World Cup they've won their opening match, with the other also being 2-0 (against Poland in 2006).

Referee Daniele Orsato (L) shows a yellow card to Qatar's Karim Boudiaf (Front R) after he tackled Ecuador's Enner Valencia (Bottom) during the Group A match between Qatar and Ecuador at the 2022 FIFA World Cup on November 20, 2022.
Referee Daniele Orsato (L) shows a yellow card to Qatar's Karim Boudiaf (Front R) after he tackled Ecuador's Enner Valencia (Bottom) during the Group A match between Qatar and Ecuador at the 2022 FIFA World Cup on November 20, 2022. AFP

There were just 11 shots in this game (5 for Qatar, 6 for Ecuador) - no World Cup match on record (since 1966) has seen fewer attempts.

Ecuador's opener was the first time in World Cup history that the opening goal at a single edition of the tournament was scored from the penalty spot.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

More from category

  • Agyemang-Badu: I’ll shave my hair on TV if Ghana doesn’t qualify from World Cup group

    Agyemang-Badu: I’ll shave my hair on TV if Ghana doesn’t qualify from World Cup group

  • Enner Valencia (L) of Ecuador vies with Homam Ahmed of Qatar during the Group A match between Qatar and Ecuador at the 2022 FIFA World Cup on November 20, 2022.

    Find out the records broken after day one of 2022 FIFA World Cup

  • Senegal's Sadio Mane

    Qatar 2022: Sadio Mane's advice to Senegal ahead of Netherlands clash

Trending

Black Stars Squad: No Gyan in Ghana’s team for the FIFA World Cup

Inaki Williams, Partey lead Ghana's 26-man squad for Qatar 2022 World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi photo explained
QATAR 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi photo explained

FIFA Uncovered

20 things learned from Netflix's FIFA Uncovered documentary

Victor Osimhen beats Gavi, Camavinga to win 2022 Globe Soccer award
SUPER EAGLES

Victor Osimhen beats Gavi, Camavinga to win 2022 Globe Soccer award