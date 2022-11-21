Qatar have a huge task ahead of them in the 2022 FIFA World Cup after losing their first match against Ecuador in the tournament.
Find out the records broken after day one of 2022 FIFA World Cup
The day of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar ended with the hosts losing by 2-0 to Ecuador
Big moments in the Qatar V Ecuador match
Enner Valencia headed in the opener only to have the effort ruled out for offside after a lengthy VAR check in the third minute. The talisman scored two goals at the end of the day.
Enner Valencia scored the first goal of Qatar 2022 from penalty spot after being fouled by goalkeeper Saad Al-Sheeb in the 16th minute.
Enner Valencia doubled his and Ecuador’s lead with a towering header making it his fifth goal at a World Cup finals in the 31st minute.
Almoez Ali headed Qatar’s best chance wide in first-half stoppage time. Qatar ended up losing the match after missing a couple of chances.
Records registered
Qatar have become the first host nation to lose their opening game at that edition of the World Cup after losing 2-0 to Ecuador. Enner Valencia scored both goals.
Ecuador scored twice in the first half of a World Cup match for the first time. This is the second time in their four appearances at the World Cup they've won their opening match, with the other also being 2-0 (against Poland in 2006).
There were just 11 shots in this game (5 for Qatar, 6 for Ecuador) - no World Cup match on record (since 1966) has seen fewer attempts.
Ecuador's opener was the first time in World Cup history that the opening goal at a single edition of the tournament was scored from the penalty spot.
