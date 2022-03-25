RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

First VAR review on Ghana soil overturns Nigeria penalty

Berlinda Entsie

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have been declined a penalty after a VAR check.

Ghana vs Nigeria

Redouane Jiyed, the Moroccan referee who officiated the match between Ghana and Nigeria in the World Cup Qualifier first leg is certain that the plea for a penalty for the Super Eagles was baseless.

After checking the video assistant referee (VAR), the referee was certain that he shouldn't award a penalty after Ghanaian player, Iddrisu Baba touched the ball with his hands when he went on the ground.

According to the referee, Iheanacho fouled Iddrisu Baba in the 76th minute hence, a penalty could not be awarded.

This, hence, ended the match in a goalless draw.

The decision has sparked reactions from social media.

While some think the decision was unfair to the Nigerian team, others think the decision was in the right direction.

Meanwhile, Ghana is set to play the second leg of the World Cup Qualifier in Nigeria on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.

Berlinda Entsie

