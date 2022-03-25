First VAR review on Ghana soil overturns Nigeria penalty

After checking the video assistant referee (VAR), the referee was certain that he shouldn't award a penalty after Ghanaian player, Iddrisu Baba touched the ball with his hands when he went on the ground.

According to the referee, Iheanacho fouled Iddrisu Baba in the 76th minute hence, a penalty could not be awarded.

This, hence, ended the match in a goalless draw.

The decision has sparked reactions from social media.

While some think the decision was unfair to the Nigerian team, others think the decision was in the right direction.