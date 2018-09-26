Five Ghanaian players with university degree

news

Footballers are mostly considered as people with poor academic background since several actors of the beautiful game finds it difficult to combine it with studies.

However, few of them have defied the norm on the local scene.

Pulse Ghana Sports has compiled a list of Ghanaian players who have braved the odds to combine football and academics

1. Joseph Tetteh Zutah

The enterprising Medeama SC skipper read Statistics at the University of Cape Coast.

He captained the University of Cape Coast football team at the world university games on two occasions.

Tetteh Zutah was appointed as the skipper of Medeama in February, 2017. He is one of the best full backs on the domestic scene.

2. William Opoku Mensah

The forward is the skipper of newly promoted Ghana Premier League side Karela FC.

Opoku Mensah grabbed the headlines on the local scene when he registered a hat-trick against Hearts of Oak, emerging as one of the few players to achieve that feat against the Phobians in the Ghana Premier League.

He holds a degree in Health and recreation from the University of Cape coast.

3.Lalas Abubakar

The Ghanaian defender who plies his trade in the Major Soccer League in the USA started his university education at the University of Ghana, but completed at Dayton University in America

Lalas was a pillar at the back of the University of Ghana football team had to switch to Dayton University in America to complete his education after one of his friends who got the chance there recommended him.

He has narrated how he got a turnaround in his football career from a defender for the University of Ghana football team to a centre back at a topflight side in the USA.

“2013, they came up and saw me and liked what they saw. They offered me a full scholarship, but at that time I had a couple opportunities to go to Europe to play. I wanted to go but they didn’t work out, so I ended up coming to the U.S.” Lalas told Pro Soccer

“Every year [Dayton] comes to my university (University of Ghana) to recruit players, to bring one or two guys over…they came in 2012 and picked one of my friends, and when he got [to America] he tried to talk to them and said, ‘Hey, there’s this guy who is really good, so if you have a chance you might want to go look at him,”

“Leaving Ghana, coming to the U.S., I didn’t know anybody, so I wanted to go to a place where I had one or two familiar faces…you just need to adjust and go with it.”

”Dayton is not a really big school but it’s a very good community. They have a very good tradition down there.”

4. Abel Manomey

The giant striker until he became a free agent was a player of Accra Great Olympics.

He has a Bachelor of Science in Health Physical Education Recreation and Sports.

Manomey’s has made a mark for his nice write-ups on various subjects regarding the beautiful game, especially on the local scene.

5. Abdul Aziz Suleiman

He is a goalkeeper for first division outfit Bolga All Stars. Aziz Suleiman holds Bachelor of Arts in French Education from the University of Education, Winnneba.