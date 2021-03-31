Five talking points from European World Cup qualifiers

Luxembourg pulled off just the sixth World Cup qualifying win in their history with a surprise 1-0 victory over the Republic of Ireland in Dublin before pushing European champions Portugal, leading before succumbing to a 3-1 loss.

Perennial strugglers Malta, with just two World Cup qualifying wins to their name from over 100 matches, gave Russia a scare before losing 3-1, and led Slovakia by two goals before holding on for a 2-2 away draw.

Georgia only lost to Spain to an injury-time winner, while Cyprus drew with Slovakia and beat Slovenia, who had won against 2018 runners-up Croatia just days before.

Kazakhstan also claimed a surprise 1-1 draw in Ukraine.

Yilmaz-inspired Turkey impress

-- Turkey are making the early running in what looks to be a competitive Group G after impressive victories over the Netherlands and Norway.

Veteran Lille striker Burak Yilmaz scored four goals in three games, including a hat-trick against the Netherlands, ahead of his club's top-of-the-table Ligue 1 clash this weekend against Paris Saint-Germain.

Turkey, who have not qualified for the World Cup since finishing third in 2002, sit a point clear of the Dutch, Erling Braut Haaland's Norway and Montenegro, despite a 3-3 draw with Latvia.