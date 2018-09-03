Pulse.com.gh logo
Five talking points from Italy's Serie A


Cristiano Ronaldo has yet to score but Italian champions Juventus pulled clear at the top of Serie A with a 2-1 win at Parma as Carlo Ancelotti's Napoli suffered their first setback with a 3-0 defeat at Sampdoria.

Cristiano Ronaldo has yet to score but champions Juventus are riding high in Italy play

(AFP/File)

Massimiliano Allegri's seven-time reigning title-holders now sit top the table with nine points after three matches and are oozing confidence going into the two-week international break.

Here are five talking points from Serie A this weekend:

Ronaldo: Will he or won't he?

"It takes time," says Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri of Cristiano Ronaldo's chase for his first Serie A goal play

(AFP/File)

Cristiano Ronaldo's drought has kept Juventus fans on tenterhooks with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner having 23 shots at goals in three games without success.

But the Italian press urged fans to take heart as the 33-year-old former Sporting Lisbon, Manchester United and Real Madrid star has often had slow starts.

And the Gazzetta Dello Sport pointed out that September has been golden for the Portuguese striker in his nine seasons at Real Madrid reaping 57 goals -- over one per game -- in league and cup games.

Real Madrid's all-time record goalscorer scored for 450 goals in 438 games for the Spaniards, including 44 last season.

"It takes time. We'll all be fresher after the break and that's when the real season starts," said Allegri, with their next game against Sassuolo on September 16.

Ancelotti struggling to find Sarri magic

Carlo Ancelotti tasted defeat for the first time as Napoli coach play

(AFP)

Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti is struggling to reproduce the solid defence of his predecessor Maurizio Sarri with the Serie A runners-up conceding six goals in three games.

"Six goals in three games – that's a lot," said the former Real Madrid and Chelsea boss whose side have fallen behind in all three of their opening games.

"Once it can happen, twice maybe but the third time no. The problem is the general attitude and I must work to change that," said Ancelotti of his first defeat ahead of tough upcoming Champions League fixtures against Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool.

Napoli, along with the two other Italian Champions League teams that should be challenging Juventus for the Scudetto -- Roma and Inter Milan -- have all lost once in three games.

Former legends fire AC Milan

"Returning legends" - Brazilian Kaka is one of AC Milan's former stars now playing a backroom role in the Italian club play

(AFP)

Goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma likened the arrival of former club legends Paolo Maldini, Leonardo and Kaka as providing an electric shock as AC Milan beat Roma 2-1 for their first win of the season.

"The presence of Kaka, Maldini and Leonardo gives us a boost," Donnarumma told Sky Sports Italia. "In Milan, in recent weeks, you breathe a different air. Around the team there are some champions of the past, who are working to build the Milan of the future. From Leonardo to Maldini, to the recent arrival of Kaka who was also present during the game against Roma.

"It was really exciting, their presence leaves us in awe, but it pushes you to give everything you have."

Quagliarella stunner

Sampdoria forward Fabio Quagliarella's stunning back-heel flick stunned Serie A runners-up Napoli play

(AFP)

Coach Marco Giampaolo hailed veteran Fabio Quagliarella's back-heel kick in Sampdoria's 3-0 win over Napoli as worthy of Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo.

"If Cristiano Ronaldo had scored Quagliarella's goal, everyone would talk about it," said Giampaolo.

The 35-year-old striker helped the Genoa side beat his hometown club where he previously played.

"It was a great performance, I'm just sad that I always end up scoring beautiful goals against my Napoli. They know I’m cheering them on, though," said Quagliarella.

Piatek flying high in Italy

Polish forward Krzysztof Piatek is flying high since his arrival in Italy, with three goals in three games including a brace in his team Genoa's 5-3 loss to Sassuolo. The 23-year-old, who joined the northwestern Italy side last June from KS Cracovia in his native Poland on a four million euro deal, is joint top of the Serie A scorers going into the international break along with Fiorentina's Marco Benassi.

