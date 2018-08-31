Bayern Munich look to extend their record for Bundesliga away wins at Stuttgart while Spain international Paco Alcacer is set to make his Borussia Dortmund debut.

Here are five things to look for in the Bundesliga this weekend:

Century for Pulisic

Expect the goals to fly on Friday with US teenager Christian Pulisic, 19, set to make his 100th Bundesliga appearance, and new signing Alcacer his first, for Dortmund at Hanover 96.

Goals should flow as none of the 52 previous meetings between the clubs has ended in a 0-0 draw.

The spotlight will be on Alcacer, 25, signed on loan from Barcelona until the end of the season, as Dortmund signed a replacement striker for burly Belgian Michy Batshuayi.

Dortmund hammered RB Leipzig 4-1 last Sunday on the opening weekend of the season, but keep an eye on Hanover striker Hendrik Weydandt.

The 23-year-old was plucked from Germany's fourth tier, but has three goals in two games, including scoring after 75 seconds on his Bundesliga debut in Saturday's 1-1 draw at Werder Bremen.

Bayern threaten to break run

Stuttgart's record of seven games unbeaten at home since head coach Tayfun Korkut arrived in January is in danger against Bayern on Saturday.

Bayern striker Robert Lewandowski has hit five goals against Stuttgart with five assists.

Bayern have enjoyed a Bundesliga-record 28 away wins at Stuttgart, including victories in their last seven visits.

Stuttgart crashed 1-0 at Mainz last Sunday, while Bayern started their bid for a seventh straight league title with a 3-1 win at home to Hoffenheim.

Leon Goretzka is included in the Bayern squad despite twisting his ankle in mid week, while Niklas Suele and Javi Martinez could feature after illness.

Rudy's Schalke debut

Schalke, last season's runners-up to Bayern, look to bounce back from a shock 2-1 defeat against Wolfsburg when they host good guests Hertha Berlin on Sunday.

Schalke seem to enjoy hosting Hertha, who have beaten the Royal Blues just once in their last 29 away games in Gelsenkirchen.

Berlin have lost all of their last three games against Schalke, but showed enough in their 1-0 home win against Nuremberg last Saturday to suggest they could spoil Sebastian Rudy's home debut.

The Germany midfielder signed for Schalke on Monday after costing a reported 16 million euros ($18.7 million) from Bayern after being frustrated by a lack of opportunities in Munich.

Fired up Frankfurt

Eintracht Frankfurt aim to prove their 2-0 win at Freiburg was no fluke when they host Werder Bremen on Saturday.

Frankfurt's last season's German Cup winners, made a bad start to 2018/19, drubbed 5-0 by Bayern in the German Super Cup and then dumped out of the German Cup in the first round by minnows Ulm.

However, Frankfurt worked hard to beat Freiburg, covering a combined tally of 124.8kms over 90 minutes -- more than any other team on the opening weekend -- and wants three more points against Bremen.

Werder captain Max Kruse is set to feature after overcoming a bruised thigh while new signing Davy Klaassen, who cost 14 million euros from Everton, partners Germany Under-21 international Maximilian Eggestein in midfield.

Kramer doubtful

Flu-victim Christoph Kramer, a 2014 World Cup winner with Germany, is doubtful for Borussia Moenchengladbach, who travel to Bavaria to face Augsburg on Saturday.

The midfielder faces a race against time as Gladbach chase a second straight league win after flooring Bayer Leverkusen 2-0 last Sunday with goals by Jonas Hofmann and Fabian Johnson.

'Gladbach look to be title contenders this season and have an attack to worry most teams as Thorgan Hazard, Raffael and new signing Alassane Plea all hit hat-tricks in an 11-1 German Cup romp at minnows Hastedt a fortnight ago.

However, Augsburg beat newly-promoted Fortuna Duesseldorf 2-1 last weekend and ex-Gladbach winger Andre Hahn will be looking to haunt his old club.

Fixtures (all times 1330 GMT unless stated)

Friday

Hanover 96 v Borussia Dortmund (1830)

Saturday

Hoffenheim v Freiburg, Bayer Leverkusen v Wolfsburg, Eintracht Frankfurt v Werder Bremen, Augsburg v Borussia Moenchengladbach, Nuremberg v Mainz, VfB Stuttgart v Bayern Munich (1630)

Sunday

RB Leipzig v Fortuna Duesseldorf, Schalke 04 v Hertha Berlin (1600)