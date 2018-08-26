Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Five things we learned from the Premier League


Football Five things we learned from the Premier League

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Liverpool moved into pole position in the Premier League, while champions Manchester City dropped points for the first time.

Liverpool moved into pole position in the Premier League, while champions Manchester City dropped points for the first time.

Chelsea showed patience to extend their perfect start and Arsenal secured their first win.

Here are five things we learned from the Premier League this weekend:

Is Kompany creaking?

Manchester City's Belgian defender Vincent Kompany struggled against Wolves play

Manchester City's Belgian defender Vincent Kompany struggled against Wolves

(AFP)

Vincent Kompany celebrated a decade at Manchester City this week and is one of the faces of the Sheikh Mansour revolution that has transformed the club. But is Pep Guardiola putting too much faith in the 32-year-old? The Premier League champions showed some alarming defensive lapses during their disappointing 1-1 draw with newly-promoted Wolves on Saturday -- their first dropped points of the campaign. Kompany, making his 250th Premier League appearance, was wayward with his passing and was booked in the first half after a lunging challenge. Guardiola is not short of defensive options, with England World Cup star John Stones on the bench. Is it time for him to bite the bullet and look to the future?

Alisson paying back big fee

Liverpool's Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson Becker celebrates play

Liverpool's Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson Becker celebrates

(AFP)

Liverpool dazzled last season with their thrilling attacking play but despite another goal for the prolific Mohamed Salah in a 1-0 win against Brighton, it is their defence that is catching the eye this campaign. Jurgen Klopp's side -- tipped to give Manchester City a run for their money in the title race -- are the only team not to have conceded a goal so far in the Premier League. Klopp did not feel the need to focus on his back four in the summer transfer market after splashing a world record £75 million ($96.3 million) for a defender on Virgil van Dijk in January. But the acquisition of Brazilian international goalkeeper Alisson Becker is already paying dividends. Alisson produced a vital save to deny Pascal Gross an equaliser at Anfield two minutes from time on Saturday and looks every bit a £65 million goalkeeper, even if Klopp is still getting used to his abundant confidence with the ball at his feet.

Chelsea show patience

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri was rewarded as his side kept their cool at Newcastle play

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri was rewarded as his side kept their cool at Newcastle

(AFP)

Faced with a massed Newcastle defence often featuring all 10 of their out-field players, Chelsea could have been forgiven for feeling it would not be their day as the minutes ticked away at St James' Park. The Blues enjoyed 80 percent of the possession for long periods without prising open the stubborn Newcastle rearguard. But their perseverance was finally rewarded when Marcos Alonso won a penalty that was converted by Eden Hazard in the 76th minute. Even Newcastle's equaliser through Joselu minutes later could not rattle Maurizio Sarri's side, who dug deep to snatch their third successive win with three minutes left when DeAndre Yedlin deflected Alonso's shot into his own net.

No Ozil? No problem

Arsenal's Spanish defender Nacho Monreal was on target against West Ham play

Arsenal's Spanish defender Nacho Monreal was on target against West Ham

(AFP)

Mesut Ozil was conspicuous by his absence as Arsenal claimed their first win under new boss Unai Emery. Emery was quick to deny reports of a training-ground row with Ozil, stating the Germany international's absence was due to illness. How quickly Ozil returns to the starting line-up, however, remains to be seen as Emery's desire for Arsenal to play with energy and press high was evident during a 3-1 win over West Ham, who are still pointless after three games.

No hope for Huddersfield or Cardiff?

Cardiff manager Neil Warnock was frustrated by the draw at Huddersfield play

Cardiff manager Neil Warnock was frustrated by the draw at Huddersfield

(AFP)

Huddersfield and Cardiff are favourites to be relegated this season and it is easy to see why after both sides played out a turgid 0-0 draw at the John Smith's stadium on Saturday. Unlike fellow promoted sides Wolves and Fulham, Cardiff did not splash their newfound TV cash in the transfer market and have failed to score a single goal in their opening three games despite twice playing against 10 men. Huddersfield's Jonathan Hogg saw red as the hosts held out to at least register their first point of the season. But on this evidence a long, hard campaign awaits.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Super Clash: Songne Yacouba scores brace as Kotoko thump Hearts of Oak Super Clash Songne Yacouba scores brace as Kotoko thump Hearts of Oak
Football: Witsel scores on Bundesliga debut as Dortmund roar back Football Witsel scores on Bundesliga debut as Dortmund roar back
Football: Boyata goes from zero to hero as Celtic beat Hamilton Football Boyata goes from zero to hero as Celtic beat Hamilton
Football: 'It was very difficult': Sarri relief as Chelsea break down Newcastle Football 'It was very difficult': Sarri relief as Chelsea break down Newcastle
Football: Mitrovic shines as Fulham earn first win Football Mitrovic shines as Fulham earn first win
Football: Chelsea leave it late as Yedlin own goal kills off Newcastle Football Chelsea leave it late as Yedlin own goal kills off Newcastle

Recommended Videos

Pulse Sports: Black Stars players to receive $5000 as winning bonus Pulse Sports Black Stars players to receive $5000 as winning bonus
Video: Check out Kevin Prince-Boateng’s rap song Video Check out Kevin Prince-Boateng’s rap song
Video: Minister for Sports explains why Ghana didn’t face FIFA ban Video Minister for Sports explains why Ghana didn’t face FIFA ban



Top Articles

1 Photos When Arsene Wenger met ex-prez John Kuffourbullet
2 Boxing Here is the time for Isaac Dogboe-Magdaleno boutbullet
3 La Liga This is why Real Madrid haven’t signed Eden Hazard yetbullet
4 Honours List of winners of the UEFA Player of the Year awardbullet
5 Ghanaian Players Abroad Thomas Partey tips Atletico Madrid to...bullet
6 Entrepreneurs Asamoah Gyan and 4 other footballers who are...bullet
7 Amazing The youngest scorer in AFCON history claims he slept...bullet
8 Profile Kwesi Nyantakyi's impeccable impact on Ghana footballbullet
9 Today in History On this day: Kwesi Nyantakyi appointed...bullet
10 Michael Student wins GHS 500,000 Betway jackpotbullet

Top Videos

1 Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of Serie A campaignbullet
2 Video Andre Ayew jams to Kwami Eugene’s hit songbullet
3 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip Atleticobullet
4 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coastbullet
5 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
6 Video Gyan rubbishes assertion that Ghana would have won...bullet
7 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet
8 Video Minister for Sports explains why Ghana didn’t face...bullet
9 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing...bullet
10 Video Sulley Muntari cooks for wife Menayebullet

Football

Watford's Roberto Pereyra celebrates scoring the team's first goal against Crystal Palace
Football Watford sink Palace to extend perfect start
Abramovich not ready to sell Chelsea FC - reports
Abramovich Russian billionaire not ready to sell Chelsea FC - reports
Bayern Munich's Germany midfielder Sebastian Rudy (R) is set to join Schalke for 16 million euros ($18.6m), according to reports on Sunday.
Football Germany midfielder Rudy quits Bayern for Schalke - reports
Marseille are hoping to sign Kevin Strootman from Roma
Football Roma coach confirms Strootman talks with Marseille