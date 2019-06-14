He was unveiled by the Los Blancos at the Santiago Bernabeu in front of 50,000 fans which is the sixth most attended presentation in football.

These are the five things you probably didn’t know about Eden Hazard

Eden Hazard was born into a football family

His mother, Carine, and father, Thierry, were both footballers. His father spent most of his career at semi-professional level with La Louvière in the Belgian Second Division, playing mainly as a defensive midfielder. His mother played as a striker in the Belgian Women's First Division and stopped playing when she was three months pregnant with Eden.

Eden Hazard’s two brothers Thorgan Hazard and Kylian Hazard took after him, becoming professional footballers.

Comparison with Lionel Messi

The new Real Madrid attacker was dubbed ‘Little Messi’ by his former coach Claude Puel because of his pace, coupled with his finishing and ability to retain possession. Puel's sentiments were later echoed by former Marseille manager and media personality Rolland Courbis who commented: "At times it looks to me like Lionel Messi on the right-hand side".

Married his childhood sweetheart

Hazard is married to her childhood sweetheart Natacha Van Honacker. They met when they were 14 and have been together ever since. The couple is blessed with three children, all males, namely Yannis, Leo and Samy.

Basketball fan

Eden Hazard is a great footballer, but he also loves basketball. He has been pictured playing basketball with both Chelsea and the Belgian national teams. While his skills with the basketball are nothing close to his skills with the football, he does have a decent jump shot.

Eden also watches the NBA quite a lot, and during his vacation has been pictured in the US watching games live. He is a huge New York Knicks fan, and also a big fan of Kristaps Porzingis.

Club ownership

On 26th June 2017, Hazard became a part-owner of expansion North American Soccer League franchise San Diego 1904 FC. The club was to be launched in 2018 but that got delayed, and it is now expected to be launched in 2019.