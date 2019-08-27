Asante Kotoko have to be wary of the five major threats possessed by their opponents Etoile Sportive du Sahel:

Faouzi Benzarti

He guided WAC of Morocco to the CAF Champions League final but lost to Esperance de Tunis.

He is currently ranked 9th in the list of all-time coaches on the African continent.

They decided to go for a top-notch coach who commands much respect on the African continents to rub shoulders with rivals, Esperance who have won a back to back CAF Champions League titles.

READ MORE: Five Ghanaian football personalities whose deaths broke our hearts

Quality players: Eight players in AFCON 2019

Etoile Du Sahel produced two players in the Tunisia team that reached the semi-finals of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations staged in Egypt.

Coupled with this they have the finances to splash on quality players- signed four-goal hero against Hafia Club of Guinea Karim Laribi for a fee of $300,000.

Impeccable home form

They have proven to be a force to reckon with especially at home.

Etoile Sportive Du Sahel made a statement by thrashing Hafia Club of Guinea, who are three times champions of Africa 7-1 to overturn a 2-1 defeat in the 1st leg.

They are a free-scoring side and for Kotoko to jump this hurdle the Kumasi giants need to dig very deep.

North African jinx

The Porcupine Warriors have battled against North African opponents in recent times.

They have failed to knockout any North Africa opposition in the past ten years.

The last time Asante Kotoko saw out a North African opponent was in 2008 against Al Ittihad Tripoli.

They have been eliminated against the past three sides from North Africa in the CAF inter-club competitions.

Consistency

Etoile Du Sahel have been consistent in terms of maintaining their players, which is the opposite of Asante Kotoko who have lost a chunk of the players who played in last season’s CAF Confederation Cup.