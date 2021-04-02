RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Five-time winners Mazembe crash out of CAF Champions League

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Five-time title-holders TP Mazembe from the Democratic Republic of Congo were eliminated from the CAF Champions League Friday after losing 2-0 at Chabab Belouizdad of Algeria.

Democratic Republic of Congo club TP Mazembe won the last of five CAF Champions League titles in 2015.

AFP

The visitors were undone by goals from substitutes Amir Sayoud and Youcef Bechou in the dying minutes with Ahmed Gasmi, who also came off the bench in the second half, creating both.

Recommended articles

Gasmi crossed for Sayoud to sneak between two defenders and nod past Malian goalkeeper Ibrahim Mounkoro on 84 minutes at an empty July 5 Stadium in Algiers because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Belouizdad struck again two minutes later as the strength of Gasmi took him past two defenders and his cutback was tapped in by unmarked Bechou.

Defeat left Mazembe, who have won 11 CAF competitions altogether, bottom of Group B with just two points with one round remaining and they cannot finish among the top two and qualify for the quarter-finals.

Mazembe were quarter-finalists twice and semi-finalists once in the past three seasons and most pundits expected the Ravens to at least make the last eight again in this campaign.

They faced Belouizdad with a weakened side as Ivorians Sylvain Gbohouo and Christian Koffi, Guinean Moustapha Kouyate, Ugandan Joseph Ochaya and Tanzanian Thomas Ulimwengu did not return in time from Africa Cup of Nations duties.

Victory for Belouizdad came after a run of only one win in 11 matches, leading to the resignation of French coach Franck Dumas this week.

Algerians Slimane Raho and Karim Bakhti were put in temporary charge of a club playing in the Champions League for only the fourth time and never progressed beyond the group stage.

In the same section, already-qualified Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa surrendered the last perfect record among the 16 group participants when held 0-0 by Al Hilal of Sudan in Omdurman.

Hilal struck the woodwork twice at the same stadium where Sudan defeated South Africa last Sunday and deprived them of a place at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Sundowns have 13 points, Belouizdad six, Hilal four and Mazembe two ahead of the final group matches next Friday.

Belouizdad have a tough final fixture, away to Sundowns in Pretoria, but even a loss will not prevent them taking the second qualifying place unless Hilal defeat Mazembe in Lubumbashi.

Sundowns, Wydad Casablanca of Morocco and Esperance of Tunisia have reached the quarter-finals and Simba of Tanzania, defending champions Al Ahly of Egypt and Mouloudia Alger of Algeria could join them Saturday.

dl/dj

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Recommended articles

6 common sexually transmitted diseases in Nigeria

“Always put yourself first” - Reactions as company opens vacancy 35 minutes after worker died

I’m a rich young woman married to a rich man - Fella Makafui brags as she drops hot new photo

Ahuofe Patri flaunts her toned body in beautiful birthday photos

24-year-old marriage collapses as man finds out the first 3 of 4 children are for wife’s boss

Lil Nas' bloody 'Satan shoes' rakes in over $600K as all 666 pairs sold out in 1 minute

4 deep secrets you should never tell your partner

Men, here are 4 things you do that secretly turn women on

Zion Felix speaks on losing YouTube account after hacker streamed video about Elon Musk

Trending

The health benefits of garlic and ginger are unbelievable

The health benefits of ginger and garlic are unbelievable [Food NDTV]

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship [Credit: LovePanky]

Body count: Stop asking your girl for it, you don't need to know

You don't need to know your girl's body count; stop asking her for it! [Credit: Carros Imagenes]

8 signs your guy really wants to marry you

8 signs your guy really wants to marry you [Today]