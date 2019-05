The competition which be held from 22nd June 19th July in Egypt will 36 games in the group stage.

Hosts Egypt will face Zimbabwe at the Cairo International Sports Stadium on June 22nd in the opening game of the tournament. The kick off time for the game is scheduled for 9pm, but the opening ceremony will start an hour earlier.

Date Game Time Venue

June 22 Egypt vs Zimbabwe 8pm Cairo International Stadium

June 22 DR Congo vs Uganda 3:30pm Cairo International Stadium

June 26 Egypt vs DR Congo 8pm Cairo International Stadium

June 26 Uganda vs Zimbabwe 7pm Cairo International Stadium

June 30 Uganda vs Egypt 7pm Cairo International Stadium

June 30 Zimbabwe vs DR Congo 7pm 30 June Stadium

Date Game Time Venue

June 22 Nigeria vs Burundi 5pm Alexandria Stadium

June 22 Guinea vs Madagascar 8pm Alexandria Stadium

June 26 Nigeria vs Guinea 2:30pm Alexandria Stadium

June 27 Madagascar vs Burundi 2:30pm Alexandria Stadium

June 30 Madagascar vs Nigeria 4pm Alexandria Stadium

June 30 Burundi vs Guinea 4pm Al Salam Stadium

Date Game Time Venue

June 23 Senegal vs Tanzania 5pm 30 June Stadium

June 23 Algeria vs Kenya 8pm 30 June Stadium

June 27 Senegal vs Algeria 5pm 30 June Stadium

June 27 Kenya vs Tanzania 8pm 30 June Stadium

July 1 Kenya vs Senegal 7pm 30 June Stadium

July 1 Tanzania vs Algeria 7pm Al Salam Stadium

Date Game Time Venue

June 23 Morocco vs Namibia 2:30pm Al Salam Stadium

June 24 Ivory Coast vs South Africa 2:30pm Al Salam Stadium

June 28 Morocco vs Ivory Coast 5pm Al Salam Stadium

June 28 South Africa vs Namibia 8pm Al Salam Stadium

July 1 South Africa vs Morcoco 4pm Al Salam Stadium

July 1 Namibia vs Ivory Coast 4pm Cairo International Stadium

Date Game Time Venue

June 24 Tunisia vs Angola 5pm Suez Stadium

June 24 Mali vs Mauritania 8pm Suez Stadium

June 28 Tunisia vs Mali 2:30pm Suez Stadium

June 29 Mauritania vs Angola 2:30pm Suez Stadium

July 2 Mauritania vs Tunisia 7pm Suez Stadium

July 2 Angola vs Mali 7pm Ismailia Stadium

Date Game Time Venue

June 25 Cameroon vs Guinea-Bissau 5pm Ismailia Stadium

June 25 Ghana vs Benin 8pm Ismailia Stadium

June 29 Cameroon vs Ghana 5pm Ismailia Stadium

June 29 Benin vs Guinea-Bissau 8pm Ismailia Stadium

July 2 Benin vs Cameroon 4pm Ismailia Stadium

July 2 Guinea-Bissau vs Ghana 4pm Suez Stadium