Fixtures and time for the opening day Champions League games


Liverpool will host Paris Saint Germain (PSG) at Anfield in the biggest tie in the opening day of the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League

  • Published:
The UEFA Champions League group stage will kick off with exciting fixtures on match day 1.

September 18

19:00 Club Brugge vs Borussia Dortmund

19:00 Monaco vs Atletico Madrid

Champions League vs Group B September 18

16:55 Barcelona vs PSV Eindhoven

16:55 Inter vs Tottenham Hotspur

Champions League vs Group C September 18

19:00 FK Crvena Zvezda vs Napoli

19:00 Liverpool vs Paris Saint Germain

Champions League vs Group D September 18

19:00 Galatasaray vs Lokomotiv Moscow

19:00 Schalke 04 vs Porto

