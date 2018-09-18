Fixtures and time for the opening day Champions League games

Liverpool will host Paris Saint Germain (PSG) at Anfield in the biggest tie in the opening day of the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League
September 18
19:00 Club Brugge vs Borussia Dortmund
19:00 Monaco vs Atletico Madrid
Champions League vs Group B September 18
16:55 Barcelona vs PSV Eindhoven
16:55 Inter vs Tottenham Hotspur
Champions League vs Group C September 18
19:00 FK Crvena Zvezda vs Napoli
19:00 Liverpool vs Paris Saint Germain
Champions League vs Group D September 18
19:00 Galatasaray vs Lokomotiv Moscow
19:00 Schalke 04 vs Porto