Foden hands Man City late advantage against Dortmund

By contrast, City men have now won 27 of their last 28 games in all competitions to remain on course for a historic quadruple of Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup.
But the hosts had to ride their luck to take a narrow advantage to Germany next week.
A composed start from Dortmund was undone when Emre Can gifted the ball away to Riyad Mahrez inside the City half.
The Algerian started a brilliant team move as De Bruyne, Foden and Mahrez exchanged passed before the Belgian tapped home from close range.
City thought they had a great chance to double their advantage moments later when Rodrigo went down under Can's challenge inside the area and referee Ovidiu Hategan pointed to the penalty spot.
Hategan, though, rightly overturned his call on a VAR review in the first of a number of dubious decisions from the Romanian official.