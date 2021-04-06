Foden hands Man City late advantage against Dortmund

His next big call ruled out a Dortmund goal when Hategan adjudged Jude Bellingham to have fouled Ederson as he dispossessed the Brazilian and tapped into an empty net just before half-time.

Haaland was the focus of much of the pre-match hype with City one of a number of clubs interested in the Norwegian wonder kid.

The 20-year-old had failed to score in just two of his previous 14 Champions League appearances, but he spurned his one big chance to net early in the second-half.

Haaland showed great strength and pace to outmuscle and outsprint Ruben Dias, but could not lift the ball over the advancing Ederson.

De Bruyne was at the heart of all of City's most dangerous moments as Foden should have done better than fire too close to Marwin Hitz with the goal gaping.