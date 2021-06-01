RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Watch: Football fan forced to scrub toilet after betting against Chelsea in Champions League final

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

An overconfident football fan found himself scrubbing a toilet after he lost a bet during the UEFA Champions League final.

Football fan forced to scrub toilet after betting against Chelsea in Champions League final
Football fan forced to scrub toilet after betting against Chelsea in Champions League final Pulse Ghana

The said fan had a bed with a colleague and vowed to scrub the toilet if Chelsea wins the final against Manchester City.

Recommended articles

Unfortunately for him, the Blues shocked the world by recording a narrow 1-0 victory over Pep Guardiola’s side last Saturday.

Kai Havertz’s first-half strike was enough to ensure Chelsea won their second Champions League title.

In a video that was posted on Twitter, the gambling football fan is seen being forced to scrub the toilet after losing the bet.

See the video below:

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Top 6 Ghanaian football stars for the future

Top 6 Ghanaian football stars for the future

Led by a pastor, Nigerians celebrate Chelsea’s Champions League win in churches

Nigerians celebrated Chelsea's Champions League title in the church (Facebook)

Bechem United to use owner’s Cadillac Limousine as ‘team bus’

Bechem United to use owner’s Cadillac Limousine as ‘team bus’

Derek Boateng: Ex-Ghana midfielder arrested and fined for speeding

Derek Boateng: Ex-Ghana midfielder arrested and fined for speeding