Watch: Football fan forced to scrub toilet after betting against Chelsea in Champions League final

An overconfident football fan found himself scrubbing a toilet after he lost a bet during the UEFA Champions League final.
The said fan had a bed with a colleague and vowed to scrub the toilet if Chelsea wins the final against Manchester City.
Unfortunately for him, the Blues shocked the world by recording a narrow 1-0 victory over Pep Guardiola’s side last Saturday.
Kai Havertz’s first-half strike was enough to ensure Chelsea won their second Champions League title.
In a video that was posted on Twitter, the gambling football fan is seen being forced to scrub the toilet after losing the bet.
See the video below:
