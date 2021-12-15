RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

‘They won a Ballon d’Or before Lewandowski' – Fans react to Burna Boy and Wizkid collabo

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Fans on Twitter have reacted to Burna Boy’s latest song titled “Ballon d'Or” which features his compatriot Wizkid.

‘They won a Ballon d’Or before Lewandowski and Neymar’ – Fans react to Burna Boy and Wizkid collabo
‘They won a Ballon d’Or before Lewandowski and Neymar’ – Fans react to Burna Boy and Wizkid collabo

The two Nigerian superstars came together to produce magic on the song, which was officially released on Tuesday.

Recommended articles

A short video shared by Burna Boy showed the duo holding mini-Ballon d’Or trophies as they jammed to the song.

ManY music lovers have since reacted to the said video, with some using the opportunity to drag footballers who have never won the prestigious individual award.

Lionel Messi has won the Ballon d’Or more times than any other footballer after winning his seventh award this year.

The Argentina captain is followed by Cristiano Ronaldo, who has also impressively won the award five times.

Meanwhile, great players like Robert Lewandowski, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar are yet to win the Ballon d’Or.

Reacting to the song released by Burna Boy and Wizkid, some fans cheekily suggested that the two singers have won the Ballon d’Or ahead of other active players.

See some of the tweets below:

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

No amount of money will make me sell my father’s iconic cap – Robert Mensah’s son

No amount of money will make me sell my father’s iconic cap – Robert Mensah’s son

PSG to face Real Madrid in Champions League last 16 after draw farce

PSG will play Manchester United in the standout tie in the last 16 of the Champions League Creator: Richard JUILLIART

Salah spoils Gerrard's Liverpool return, Ronaldo rides to Man Utd's rescue

Cristiano Ronaldo scored Manchester United's winner against Norwich Creator: Daniel LEAL

$150,000 AFCON trophy among most expensive football trophies in the world

$150,000 AFCON trophy among most expensive football trophies in the world