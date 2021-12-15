‘They won a Ballon d’Or before Lewandowski' – Fans react to Burna Boy and Wizkid collabo

A short video shared by Burna Boy showed the duo holding mini-Ballon d’Or trophies as they jammed to the song.

ManY music lovers have since reacted to the said video, with some using the opportunity to drag footballers who have never won the prestigious individual award.

Lionel Messi has won the Ballon d’Or more times than any other footballer after winning his seventh award this year.

The Argentina captain is followed by Cristiano Ronaldo, who has also impressively won the award five times.

Meanwhile, great players like Robert Lewandowski, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar are yet to win the Ballon d’Or.

Reacting to the song released by Burna Boy and Wizkid, some fans cheekily suggested that the two singers have won the Ballon d’Or ahead of other active players.