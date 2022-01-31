Football: Five Africa Cup of Nations semi-finals facts

-- Nigeria winger Tijani Babangida scored the quickest goal just one minute into a 2-0 triumph over South Africa in Lagos 22 years ago. Babangida, then with Ajax Amsterdam, was the star of the show as he also netted the second goal for the co-hosts.

-- Another former Ajax forward, South African Benni McCarthy, claimed the latest goal, 22 minutes into extra time in a 1998 victory over the Democratic Republic of Congo in Ouagadougou. McCarthy now coaches 2021-2022 CAF Champions League title contenders AmaZulu.

-- Raafat Attia scored the first goal, putting Egypt ahead against Sudan on 21 minutes in Khartoum 65 years ago. His clubs included future African giants Zamalek, named after a Cairo suburb, and later coached in Saudi Arabia.

-- Zambia sharpshooter Bernard 'Bomber' Chanda scored the only hat-trick in 1974 against Congo Brazzaville in Cairo. Known as the KK XI in honour of then President Kenneth Kaunda, Zambia triumphed 4-2 after extra time.