Football: Five Africa Cup of Nations semi-finals facts

Nigeria winger Tijani Babangida (L) scored the quickest goal in an Africa Cup of Nations semi-final.

Nigeria winger Tijani Babangida (L) scored the quickest goal in an Africa Cup of Nations semi-final.
Nigeria winger Tijani Babangida (L) scored the quickest goal in an Africa Cup of Nations semi-final. Creator: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI

There have been 55 Africa Cup of Nations semi-finals from 1957 when Egypt defeated hosts Sudan 2-1 in the first and AFP Sport highlights five facts:

-- Nigeria winger Tijani Babangida scored the quickest goal just one minute into a 2-0 triumph over South Africa in Lagos 22 years ago. Babangida, then with Ajax Amsterdam, was the star of the show as he also netted the second goal for the co-hosts.  

-- Another former Ajax forward, South African Benni McCarthy, claimed the latest goal, 22 minutes into extra time in a 1998 victory over the Democratic Republic of Congo in Ouagadougou. McCarthy now coaches 2021-2022 CAF Champions League title contenders AmaZulu.

-- Raafat Attia scored the first goal, putting Egypt ahead against Sudan on 21 minutes in Khartoum 65 years ago. His clubs included future African giants Zamalek, named after a Cairo suburb, and later coached in Saudi Arabia.  

-- Zambia sharpshooter Bernard 'Bomber' Chanda scored the only hat-trick in 1974 against Congo Brazzaville in Cairo. Known as the KK XI in honour of then President Kenneth Kaunda, Zambia triumphed 4-2 after extra time.

-- The 55 matches have produced 161 goals at an average of 2.9 per semi-final. The most common scores have been 1-0 and 2-1 with 12 each, there have twice been seven goals while 4-0 was the widest winning margin and achieved three times.

