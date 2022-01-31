Foreign-born players will play for Ghana if national team becomes attractive – KP Boateng

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has been trying to convince some foreign players to switch nationalities and play for Ghana.

Callum Hudson-Odoi, Tariq Lamptey and Brian Brobbey are a few players that the FA is currently courting.

Having kept close tabs on Ghana’s disappointing campaign at the AFCON, Boateng believes the Black Stars must be made attractive.

“You have to make the team attractive for the players to want to play for Ghana. Ghana is one of the biggest countries in football and they have produced some of the world’s best players and I can’t put my thoughts together on why they lost to Comoros,” the Hertha Berlin forward said on Twitter Spaces.

“You have to make the players willing to come and play for their country and that comes with being successful and you can do that by winning games. You have to let them know that you have the big stage because every player wants a bigger platform.”

The Black Stars endured a poor run in the tournament in Cameroon, culminating in a humiliating 3-2 defeat to Comoros.

The result saw Ghana finish at the bottom of Group C after failing to win any of their three group matches.