Eto Fils when making his claims that he is rather the greatest African footballer of all-time jabbed former strikers Didier Drogba and El Hadji Diouf that they come nowhere near his achievements on the field and it is not even subject to any debate.

"Even if my brother Diouf the last time, with an extra glass, got a little lost, there is no debate", said Eto'o, in a reference to the Diouf video where the former Senegal international appeared a little drunk.

"None of them [Diouf and Drogba] can come and say that they were at my level or better. And it's not the fact that I say it, it's a fact, it's something that is there. I wanted to be number one and I have been throughout my career."

The former Barcelona striker won the African Footballer of the Year four times,, making him tied with Yaya Toure as the two most successful players in the history of the awards, whereas Didier Drogba and El Hadji Diouf have won the award twice apiece.

Samuel Eto’o Fils who played for Real Madrid, Real Mallorca, Barcelona, Inter Milan, etc won several La Liga titles, three UEFA Champions League trophies, including a historic treble with the Italian giants in 2010.

Eto’o who is the all-time top scorer in the African Cup of Nations with 18 goals, bagged 56 goals for Cameroon in 118 appearances.

He also won an Olympic gold medal in 2000, and two African Cup of Nations titles.