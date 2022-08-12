Ex-Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger reunites with former Gunners star in Nice

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger was a special visitor at Ligue 1 club side OGC Nice on Thursday.
The legendary former Arsenal boss was at the training centre of the French side and was given a wonderful tour of the place.
Wenger was on a special visit to the club where he was reunited with a former player at Arsenal, Aaron Ramsey.
Ramsey recently joined Nice on a free transfer after his contract at Italian club Juventus was terminated by the Old Lady.
The 31-year-old spent over 10 years with Arsenal and played under Wenger during his time at the club.
Wenger praises 'ambitious and creative' Ramsey
Speaking during the visit, Wenger was full of praise for the latest Nice star, who has already opened his account for the club on his debut.
Ramsey made his debut for Nice in the Ligue 1 last weekend after coming on with 13 minutes to go with his club trailing 1-0 at Toulouse.
However, the former Arsenal man went on to score the equaliser to earn Nice a share of the spoils on the road in the season's opener.
According to the former football manager, the Welsh international has the experience and ambition to contribute something positive for Nice this season.
"I know Aaron well, he's a player who will contribute," Wenger said as per Nice's website. "He had a few injuries in Italy. He needs time to get back to his best, physically. He's creative, a finisher."
"He has the timing to be in the box at the right time. He also has a sort of self-confidence that can help the team grow. He's played a huge amount of big games, I think he can also contribute a lot to the team thanks to his experience and ambition."
