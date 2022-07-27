'The Butcher' Martinez completes Manchester United move

RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

'The Butcher of Amsterdam' Martinez completes Manchester United move

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor

Argentine international Lisandro Martinez has come to Manchester United ready to fight for the team, his family and to win titles.

Lisandro Martinez signs for Manchester United.
Lisandro Martinez signs for Manchester United.

English Premier League club Manchester United has completed the transfer of Argentine defender Lisandro Martinez from Ajax.

Recommended articles

Martinez has put pen to paper on a five-year deal that will see him stay at Old Trafford until the summer of 2027 with an extension for a further year.

The Red Devils confirmed the club had reached an agreement for the former Ajax defender on July 17 pending the player passing his medical, agreeing to personal terms and obtaining his visa from the UK government.

Frenk rejection for Man United, Bassey to win transfer window IF...

Ajax set to pay ₦12.2b for Super Eagles star to replace Manchester United target

Official: 'I came to play' - Eriksen says following Manchester United unveiling

Martinez's transfer sees him reunite with former boss Erik ten Hag and cost United 57m in transfer fee and add-ons.

ANP SPORT

The 24-year-old, known as the Butcher of Amsterdam, who spoke to the club following his unveiling on Wednesday, says he is ready to fight and win at Manchester United.

"Every day we have to give more than 100%, there is no other option," Martinez told the club.

Lisandro Martinez rejected Arsenal to join Manchester United
Lisandro Martinez rejected Arsenal to join Manchester United Pulse Nigeria

"I can feel the fire, you have to fight for your family, you have to fight for the team - winning mentality, titles."

On moving to the Red Devils, the versatile player added;

“It’s an honour to join this great football club. I’ve worked so hard to get to this moment and, now that I’m here, I’m going to push myself even further," Martinez told the club.

“I’ve been lucky enough to be part of successful teams in my career and that’s what I want to continue at Manchester United."

Martinez made 120 appearances for Ajax, scored six goals and provided six assists. He also won two Eredivisie titles with the club. Martinez is also a full international for Argentina and was a part of the squad that lifted the 2021 Copa America title.

There will be a lot of work to get to that moment, but I firmly believe that, under this manager and coaches, and together with my new teammates, we can do it."

“I want to thank Ajax and their fans for all the support they gave me. I had an unbelievable time there but feel the moment is right to test myself in another environment. Now I am at the perfect club to do this.”

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

More from category

  • Lisandro Martinez signs for Manchester United.

    'The Butcher' Martinez completes Manchester United move

  • Memphis Depay could be stripped of his shirt number this summer

    Reports: Barcelona to strip Depay of No.9 jersey

  • Unlike Liverpool, Bayern Munich celebrates Sadio Mane’s CAF Award

    Unlike Liverpool, Bayern Munich celebrate Sadio Mane’s CAF Award

Trending

African Footballer of the Year Award winners [Updated List 1970 - 2022]

Sadio Mane won the African Player of the Year award in 2019 and 2022

African Women's Footballer of the Year Winners [Updated List from 2001 - 2022]

Asisat Oshoala has won the African Player of the Year five (5) times (2014, 2016, 2017, 2019 & 2022) (Twitter/CAF)

8 Ghanaian footballers who are doing well as businessmen

8 Ghanaian footballers who are doing well as businessmen
PREMIER LEAGUE

6 football stars without clubs at the moment

Jesse Lingard, Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani