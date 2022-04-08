The ex-Basel defender has penned a one-year deal with the current Premier League champions.
Former Black Stars defender Samuel Inkoom joins Hearts of Oak
Former Black Stars player Samuel Inkoom has joined Ghanaian Premier League club, Accra Hearts of Oak.
In a report by Ghanasoccernet, the player made the deal official today and he is currently waiting for his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) to make his debut for the Phobians.
He has been training with the Accra based club since the start of March in order for the technical team to assess his match fitness.
Inkoom had intended to play for his former team Kumasi Asante Kotoko but he was unable to reach a deal with Porcupine Warriors.
He was part of the Kotoko side that won the Ghana Premier League in 2008, before joining Swiss giants Basel.
He also played for the Black Stars between 2008 and 2016, featuring at numerous Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), as well as the 2010 FIFA World Cup, where Ghana reached the quarter-finals.
The right-back’s last professional club was Georgian topflight side Torpedo Kutaisi, where he stayed for less than a year.
The 32-year-old was also part of Ghana's 2015 Africa Cup of Nations campaign where the Black Stars lost the final to Ivory Coast.
More from category
-
Former Black Stars defender Samuel Inkoom joins Hearts of Oak
-
Djiku’s spectacular bicycle kick nominated as goal of the month in France
-
‘Messi gave me waist pains; I look forward to facing Ronaldo at World Cup’ – Gideon Mensah