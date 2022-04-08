RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Former Black Stars defender Samuel Inkoom joins Hearts of Oak

Authors:

Evans Annang

Former Black Stars player Samuel Inkoom has joined Ghanaian Premier League club, Accra Hearts of Oak.

The ex-Basel defender has penned a one-year deal with the current Premier League champions.

In a report by Ghanasoccernet, the player made the deal official today and he is currently waiting for his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) to make his debut for the Phobians.

He has been training with the Accra based club since the start of March in order for the technical team to assess his match fitness.

Inkoom had intended to play for his former team Kumasi Asante Kotoko but he was unable to reach a deal with Porcupine Warriors.

He was part of the Kotoko side that won the Ghana Premier League in 2008, before joining Swiss giants Basel.

He also played for the Black Stars between 2008 and 2016, featuring at numerous Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), as well as the 2010 FIFA World Cup, where Ghana reached the quarter-finals.

The right-back’s last professional club was Georgian topflight side Torpedo Kutaisi, where he stayed for less than a year.

The 32-year-old was also part of Ghana's 2015 Africa Cup of Nations campaign where the Black Stars lost the final to Ivory Coast.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

