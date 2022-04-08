Former Black Stars defender Samuel Inkoom joins Hearts of Oak

In a report by Ghanasoccernet, the player made the deal official today and he is currently waiting for his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) to make his debut for the Phobians.

He has been training with the Accra based club since the start of March in order for the technical team to assess his match fitness.

Pulse Ghana

Inkoom had intended to play for his former team Kumasi Asante Kotoko but he was unable to reach a deal with Porcupine Warriors.

He was part of the Kotoko side that won the Ghana Premier League in 2008, before joining Swiss giants Basel.

He also played for the Black Stars between 2008 and 2016, featuring at numerous Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), as well as the 2010 FIFA World Cup, where Ghana reached the quarter-finals.

The right-back’s last professional club was Georgian topflight side Torpedo Kutaisi, where he stayed for less than a year.