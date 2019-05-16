He was part of the club’s technical team until 2004 when he retired to take up new role in the Black Stars.

He will be replacing Romanian coach Petre Gigiu in a substantive position.

Eddie Ansah was a part of the senior national team’s technical team at the 2006 and 2010 World Cup in Germany and South Africa respectively.

READ ALSO: CIES Football Observatory report says Ghana is highest exporter of footballers in Africa in 2018

“Edward was always loved by the club and now he returns as our coach. He has lot of coaching experience since he left the club and his arrival will surely give us an edge. We expect him to take charge of the team soon,” club owner Churchill Alemao told TOI on Wednesday.

Ansah, 56, is due to arrive in Goa in June to begin with player monitoring and recruitment.

Churchill Brothers were among the contenders for the I-League title last season but lost their way in the end, losing quite inexplicably against Shillong Lajong FC in an away game.

After his coaching stint with the Ghana national team where he worked with prominent coaches like Bukhard Ziesse, Mariano Baretto, Claude Le Roy, Milovan Rajevac and Goran Stevanovic, he took charge of clubs in Ghana and South Africa.

READ ALSO: Review NC Special Competition: Hearts qualify for semifinals, Kotoko end winless run

Ansah was an important player for Churchill Brothers, who he joined in 1999 and retired after five seasons with the club.

During this time, Churchill Brothers – with two other Ghanaians Osumanu Hussein and Yakubu Yusif – came close to winning the National Football League (NFL), losing the concluding league clash against eventual winners Mohun Bagan at the Nehru Stadium, Fatorda, in 2003.