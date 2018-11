news

Exactly 14 years today, Mr Edward Jeff Aggrey-Fynn, former captain of the Black Stars during the First Republic of Dr Nkrumah's regime, was reported died at Cape Coast.

Mr Aye-Danquah, Vice-Chairman of the Central Regional Football Association told the GNA Sports at Cape Coast that on Sunday 7 November, 2004 Mr Aggrey- Fynn died after a protracted illness.

Meanwhile, a delegation from the Regional Sports Council and the Regional Football Association have on behalf of Ministry of the Education, Youth and Sports sent a message of condolence to the bereaved family.