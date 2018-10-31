Former chairman of Hearts of Oak passes away

news

Exactly three years today, former Hearts of Oak management committee chairman Paul Kunkey died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital at the age of 72.

The late Kunkey led Hearts to the double in Ghana football, winning both the League and the FA Cup trophies in a season in 1989.

He was a member of the management committee of the 1993 national Under-21 team, the Black Satellites, which finished second at the World Youth Championship in Australia.

He was also a former Director of S. D Karam, a trading company headquartered in Accra, with specialty in sales of fabrics.