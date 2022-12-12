Former Chelsea manager reportedly under consideration for England job
Former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is now said to be the favourite for the England job should Gareth Southgate decide to step down
Gareth Southgate has been the most successful England coach in recent years, taking the team to a World Cup semi-final in 2018 and the final of Euro 2020.
However, his future is now under heavy scrutiny following the Three Lions quarter-final exit to France at the World Cup. Several pundits and fans have been critical of Southgate despite taking the nation further than others had in previous years.
Tuchel time again?
According to recent reports in Germany, former Chelsea and PSG manager Thomas Tuchel is now the favourite for the England job if Southgate decides to step down as expected.
Tuchel has been out of a job since being sacked by Chelsea back in September but is still regarded as one of the best managers around.
