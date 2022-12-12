ADVERTISEMENT
Former Chelsea manager reportedly under consideration for England job

Former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is now said to be the favourite for the England job should Gareth Southgate decide to step down

Gareth Southgate has been the most successful England coach in recent years, taking the team to a World Cup semi-final in 2018 and the final of Euro 2020.

The time is ticking on Gareth Sothgate's time as England manager
However, his future is now under heavy scrutiny following the Three Lions quarter-final exit to France at the World Cup. Several pundits and fans have been critical of Southgate despite taking the nation further than others had in previous years.

According to recent reports in Germany, former Chelsea and PSG manager Thomas Tuchel is now the favourite for the England job if Southgate decides to step down as expected.

Former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel
Tuchel has been out of a job since being sacked by Chelsea back in September but is still regarded as one of the best managers around.

  Former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel could be in line to take over the England job from Gareth Southgate

