Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Former Chelsea skipper John Terry retires from football


English Football Former Chelsea skipper John Terry retires from football

John Terry has called time on his football career

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Former Chelsea skipper John Terry retires from football play

Former Chelsea skipper John Terry retires from football

John Terry has retired from football after an illustrious career.

The former captain of the Three Lions of England was promoted to the senior team of Chelsea in 1998, but he had a season loan spell at Nottingham Forest in 2000, before returning to the Blues where he will spend additional 17 years.

READ MORE: Asamoah Gyan jams to Shatta Wale’s hit song ‘Why Me’ (Video)

Terry captained Chelsea as the won five Premier League titles, four FA Cups, UEFA champions League and UEFA Europa League titles.

He spent a season with Aston Villa in the English Championship before announcing his retirement this weekend.

READ MORE: EA Sports removes Cristiano Ronaldo from FIFA 19 promo

Below is his farewell statement:

In his Instagram post, Terry made a statement thanking his family for their support.

It read: "As a 14-year-old, I made my best and biggest decision: to sign for Chelsea Football Club. Words will never be enough to show how much everyone at the club means to me, in particular the fans.

"Right from the outset they have given me total support, on and off the pitch, and I have a tremendous bond with them.

"We achieved so many great memories together and I couldn't have succeeded without you. To me, you are the best fans in the world. I hope I have done you all proud wearing the shirt and the armband.

"My club career and heart will always belong to Chelsea, but I am grateful for my loan spell at Nottingham Forest in 1999, which was invaluable for my development as a young player.

"And I also want to say a huge thank you to Aston Villa for giving me the opportunity to play at such a big club and captain it throughout the 2017-18 season.

"It was a privilege to represent such a renowned football club with great fans.

"I look forward to the next chapter in my life and the challenges ahead."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Chelsea: Michael Essien sends well wishes to John Terry Chelsea Michael Essien sends well wishes to John Terry
Review of the top Premier League games from the weekend Review of the top Premier League games from the weekend
Ballon d'Or: No African player yet as nominees are announced Ballon d'Or No African player yet as nominees are announced
Today In History: Ghana qualify for maiden World Cup after thrashing Cape Verde 4-0 Today In History Ghana qualify for maiden World Cup after thrashing Cape Verde 4-0
Football: Three reasons why Arsenal are back on track Football Three reasons why Arsenal are back on track
Football: Bale, De Bruyne among first Ballon d'Or nominees Football Bale, De Bruyne among first Ballon d'Or nominees

Recommended Videos

Sports News: CK Akunnor unveiled as new Kotoko coach Sports News CK Akunnor unveiled as new Kotoko coach
Video: Watch Godsway Donyoh’s hat-trick for FC Nordsjaelland Video Watch Godsway Donyoh’s hat-trick for FC Nordsjaelland
Anas #12 Expose: Anas can easily be bribed – Nyaho Tamakloe Anas #12 Expose Anas can easily be bribed – Nyaho Tamakloe



Top Articles

1 Car Crash Mubarak Wakaso involved in car accidentbullet
2 English Premier League 4 things you missed from the Liverpool vs Man...bullet
3 Maurizio Sarri Chelsea manager is obsessed by his superstitionsbullet
4 Serie A The 31 endorsement deals that made Roanldo highest paid...bullet
5 2019 AFCON Qualifiers Ghana’s AFCON qualifier against Sierra is...bullet
6 Black Stars Asamoah Gyan jams to Shatta Wale’s hit song ‘Why...bullet
7 Real Madrid Gareth Bale nominated for 2018 Ballon d'Or awardbullet
8 Football Five things going wrong at Real Madridbullet
9 Ghanaian Players Abroad Jordan Ayew features in Crystal...bullet
10 Ghanaian Players Abroad Mubarak Wakaso stars as...bullet

Top Videos

1 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip Atleticobullet
2 Video Black Stars sing jama ahead of Kenya clashbullet
3 Video Watch the goal that secure victory for Kenya over Ghanabullet
4 Video Gyan rubbishes assertion that Ghana would have won Russia 2018bullet
5 Anas Aremeyaw Anas finally takes off beads on TVbullet
6 Video Sulley Muntari cooks for wife Menayebullet
7 Video Andre Ayew jams to Kwami Eugene’s hit songbullet
8 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet
9 Video Shatta Wale displays great football skills that...bullet
10 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in...bullet

Football

Alexandre Lacazette (left) and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are developing a dangerous strike partnership at Arsenal
Football Lacazette hails Arsenal strike partnership with 'brother' Aubameyang
Antonio Cassano hasn't played in a professional game since May 2016
Football Ex-Italy forward Cassano joins in-limbo club Virtus Entella
Bayern Munich Niko Kovac has the backing of club president Uli Hoeness despite a sluggish start to the season
Football Hoeness backs Kovac 'to the end' amid Bayern struggles
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has criticised the UEFA Nations League
Football Jurgen Klopp blasts 'senseless' Nations League
X
Advertisement