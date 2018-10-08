Former Chelsea skipper John Terry retires from football

news

John Terry has retired from football after an illustrious career.

The former captain of the Three Lions of England was promoted to the senior team of Chelsea in 1998, but he had a season loan spell at Nottingham Forest in 2000, before returning to the Blues where he will spend additional 17 years.

Terry captained Chelsea as the won five Premier League titles, four FA Cups, UEFA champions League and UEFA Europa League titles.

He spent a season with Aston Villa in the English Championship before announcing his retirement this weekend.

Below is his farewell statement:

In his Instagram post, Terry made a statement thanking his family for their support.

It read: "As a 14-year-old, I made my best and biggest decision: to sign for Chelsea Football Club. Words will never be enough to show how much everyone at the club means to me, in particular the fans.

"Right from the outset they have given me total support, on and off the pitch, and I have a tremendous bond with them.

"We achieved so many great memories together and I couldn't have succeeded without you. To me, you are the best fans in the world. I hope I have done you all proud wearing the shirt and the armband.

"My club career and heart will always belong to Chelsea, but I am grateful for my loan spell at Nottingham Forest in 1999, which was invaluable for my development as a young player.

"And I also want to say a huge thank you to Aston Villa for giving me the opportunity to play at such a big club and captain it throughout the 2017-18 season.

"It was a privilege to represent such a renowned football club with great fans.

"I look forward to the next chapter in my life and the challenges ahead."