According to a report by Accra based Happy FM he died on Friday morning.

The cause of the death of Ampem Darko is yet to be discovered.

Ampem Darko worked several years as the Deputy General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and he was one of the longest-serving staff of the Ghana football governing body.

This is a year that a lot of sportsmen have fallen, namely Opoku Afriyie and Kwasi Owusu both former Black Stars strikers, Goodwill Agyeman, President of the Ghana Powerlifting Association (GFA) and ex-FIFA Referee L.O Laryea.

May their souls rest in peace.