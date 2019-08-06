There have been calls from a section of Ghanaians for the sack of Kwesi Appiah after Ghana’s disappointing campaign in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations- exiting in the Round of 16, their worst performance in 13 years.

President for the Normalisation Committee, Dr. Kofi Amoah before the start of the AFCON made a pronouncement that the ex-Coach of Khartoum FC will be sacked if he doesn’t win the continent’s showpiece for Ghana.

Despite that, it appears Kwesi Appiah would stay on as coach of the Black Stars, a decision which is understood to be backed by the government.

Albert Commey a member of the dissolved Executive Committee has revealed that they were not in support the appointment of Kwesi Appiah, but it was forced on them by the Emergency Committee of the GFA.

“Prior to Kwesi Appiah’s appointment, I was in a meeting and there were discussions. Kwesi Appiah’s appointment was done outside the Executive Committee. We were not happy. The Emergency Committee met and took the decision. It became an issue and almost all the Exco members were not happy because there was an issue,” he disclosed this on Agodie on UTV.

He also revealed that there was a plan for the two deputy coaches appointed for Kwesi Appiah by the Executive Committee to understudy the head coach and be ready in the event Kwesi Appiah left.

“We were tired of appointing foreign coaches so I remember that we all agreed to appoint two deputies who can take over from Kwesi Appiah that is why we appointed Ibrahim Tanko and Maxwell Konadu.

Kwesi Appiah was first appointed as coach of the Black Stars in 2013, but his contract was terminated following the Black Stars failure to qualify from the group stage of the FIFA World Cup.

However, he was reapointed in 2017 to take over from his successor.