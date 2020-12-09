Adams joined Arambagh Krira Shangha Football Club on a free transfer as they prepare for next season of the Bangladish topflight league.

Meanwhile, the Asian side have also signed a former new Edubiase United striker Ibrahim Moro to strengthen their attacking force ahead of the new season.

The two players are expected to help the club compete for laurels with their experience in the ongoing season.

Sadick Adams and Ibrahim Moro will make their debut for the club on 22 December in a Cup game.

The former Ashanti Gold striker made history when he bagged a hat-trick in the 2017 FA Cup becoming the first Kotoko player to register a hat-trick against their rivals Hearts of Oak in the FA Cup as the Porcupine Warriors won 3-1 in the final.

He also emerged as the second player after Opoku Afriyie to score a hat-trick in the final of the Ghana FA Cup.

Sadick Adams who started his career with Ashanti Gold was a key member of the Black Starlets team that placed fourth in the 2007 FIFA U-17 World Cup.

He was signed on by Spanish giants Atletico Madrid, but unfortunately for him he had earlier signed for Tunisian giants Etoile Sportive Du Sahel, so he was guilty of a breach of contract and sulfured a year ban from all football activities.

His career took a nosedive afterwards and at Asante Kotoko he got it back on track but after the exit Coach Steve Polack, he was out of favour and lost his starting berth.