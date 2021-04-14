Former Sheffield United boss Wilder rues absence of fans

"We were in good form when Covid hit last year and who knows how far we could have gone?," Wilder said. "You could not avoid the talk of possible European football -- hopefully that kept a few Unitedites going in a tough period.

"As proved this season, football is just not the same without fans and I stand by the comment that I've made on numerous occasions, the club have missed out more than most. Unitedites have the ability to turn losses into draws and draws into wins.

"I cannot stress enough how important the fans are and I've been humbled by the unequivocal support, even this season when things haven't gone so well," the 53-year-old insisted, adding he had "lived the dream of every Blades fan".