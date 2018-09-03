Pulse.com.gh logo
Founder of Liberty Professionals Sly Tetteh passes away


Today In History Founder of Liberty Professionals Sly Tetteh passes away during training

On Saturday 3 September, 2011 Alhaji Sly Tetteh died in Cape Coast while playing his colleague retired players.

Founder of Liberty Professionals Sly Tetteh passes away during training play Founder of Liberty Professionals Sly Tetteh passes away during training

Exactly seven years today, founder and owner of Liberty Professionals football club Alhaji Sly Tetteh died during a training football game in Cape Coast

He collapsed and died while playing a friendly football match in Cape Coast with some retired players.

Tetteh succeeded in winning the West African Football Union (WAFU) competition in 1982 as a player with former premier side, Sekondi Hasaacas.

He would later ply his trade in America before becoming a football administrator.

Sly Tetteh formed Liberty Professionals and established academies in other West African countries to unearth talents.

 

The former player for the ‘Giants of the West’ is credited for grooming renowned Ghanaian footballers like Michael Essien, Sulley Muntari, Derrick Boateng, John Paintsil, Addoquaye Pappoe, Kwadwo Asamoah, etc

