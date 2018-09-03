Founder of Liberty Professionals Sly Tetteh passes away

news

Exactly seven years today, founder and owner of Liberty Professionals football club Alhaji Sly Tetteh died during a training football game in Cape Coast

He collapsed and died while playing a friendly football match in Cape Coast with some retired players.

Tetteh succeeded in winning the West African Football Union (WAFU) competition in 1982 as a player with former premier side, Sekondi Hasaacas.

READ MORE: Man of the match in Kotoko-Hearts game receive malaria mixture as reward

He would later ply his trade in America before becoming a football administrator.

Sly Tetteh formed Liberty Professionals and established academies in other West African countries to unearth talents.

The former player for the ‘Giants of the West’ is credited for grooming renowned Ghanaian footballers like Michael Essien, Sulley Muntari, Derrick Boateng, John Paintsil, Addoquaye Pappoe, Kwadwo Asamoah, etc