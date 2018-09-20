Four Ghanaian legends we’d love to see in FIFA 19

Pulse.com.gh logo
Imagine having the 1882 AFCON-winning squad in the latest edition of the game, or the exciting Black Stars side of the late 1980s and early 1990s in the game.

play

We have just a week more to the release of the FIFA 19, as it will officially be out on September 28 for both PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

Already the final batch of player ratings have been released and we now know that for the first time, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have been given the same overall ratings.

The Real Madid and Barcelona superstars are joint-highest rated players in the FIFA 19, with both players having an overall rating of 94.

There is also another new feature introduced in the FIFA 19 that will excite people all around the world.

The FIFA 19 will include a House Rules mode that will allow players to turn off fouls completely and also take out the offside rule during a game.

But if you are a Ghanaian then it is obvious that you are looking forward to how some Ghanaian players will fare.

So just imagine if the FIFA 19 would also include some of the top legends from the country?

Imagine having the 1882 AFCON-winning squad in the latest edition of the game, or the exciting Black Stars side of the late 1980s and early 1990s in the game.

 

Here are four Ghanaian football legends who we would relish to see in the FIFA 19:

1. Stephen Appiah

Never won a major trophy with Ghana, yet he is widely regarded as the best captain the country has ever produced.

Appiah’s elegance and his leadership skills set him apart from his peers and it would be amazing to have such a player on any gaming team.

It’s sad that such a legendary player is not on the FIFA 19.

2. Abedi Pele

Former Black Stars captain Abedi Ayew Pele is rated as one of the most talented players ever to emerge from Ghana and Africa.

The three-time African footballer of the year award winner dominated the game in his prime, winning numerous trophies including the AFCON and the Champions League.

Imagine having Abedi Pele in the FIFA 19 and having the opportunity to select a side containing he and his two sons, Andre and Jordan. That would be really great!

3. Tony Yeboah

Another Ghanaian great who we would love to see in the FIFA game is striker Tony Yeboah.

The former Eintracht Frankfurt forward was a goal machine in his prime and it would be very interesting to see how he would have been rated as compared to some of current attackers of the game.

A pairing of Asamoah Gyan and Tony Yeboah in attack wouldn’t be bad for a fantasy team, would it?

4. Sammy Kuffour

Arguably the most decorated player to ever emerge from Ghana, it would be interesting to have Sammy Kuffour on the latest edition of the FIFA game.

The ex-Ghana international was a very reliable defender and played a huge role in the country’s maiden World Cup qualification in 2006.

Kuffour’s presence in the FIFA 19 would have been great, especially considering the fact that the quality of defenders has waned his recent years.

 

Credit: Goal.com

