Four things from the Champions League quarter-finals

His Madrid will be favourites to reach yet another final of the continent's top competition when they face dark horses Chelsea in the semi-finals and look ready for a 14th elite European crown.

On Wednesday his team were far from the smooth display that picked apart Liverpool in the first leg last week but a combination of brave defending and poor finishing from the Jurgen Klopp's Reds meant that the Spanish champions were never in danger of being eliminated.

PSG finally ready for European glory?

Paris Saint-Germain claimed their biggest ever scalp in the Champions League on Tuesday when they squeezed past European champions Bayern on away goals, and last season's beaten finalists will surely fancy their chances of going one better this year.

"We needed that. We needed to show ourselves that we could beat them, and we did it," said Neymar, who dazzled in both legs of a captivating tie drawn 3-3 with the Bavarians.