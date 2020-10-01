The burial service held today at Offinso in the Ashanti Region was attended by Minister of Youth and Sports Isaac Asiamah, Director-General of the National Sports Authority, Ghana FA Vice President Mark Addo, Ghana FA Executive Council member Frederick Acheampong and many others.

Ofinso accident victims

Ofinso accident victims

It should be noted that four players were earlier laid to rest and the remaining four have been buried today.

Eight out of 24 players of African Vision Soccer Academy died in a road accident on the Offinso-Sunyani Highway. According to the reports the team was returning from Kumasi following a registration process for the next colts football season and the vehicle transporting them veered off the road and fell into the Offin River and six of the players died instantly, while two were confirmed later at the hospital.

Offinso accident victims

The football world including FIFA, CAF, GFA, etc has paid tribute to the victims.

Meanwhile he Ghana Football Association (GFA) has decided to foot the medical bill of all surviving players of African Vision Academy.

Other individuals in society including former AC Milan and Barcelona striker Kevin-Prince Boateng has volunteered to support the bereaved family.