Fantasy Premier League's game week 15 is around the corner, and the advice is simple - keep your forwards, keep your defenders, and focus on your midfield!
FPL: Spend your free transfers on these likely-to-score midfielders ahead of Gameweek 15
The deadline for FPL Gameweek 15 is 14:30pm (GMT+1) on Saturday, November 5.
With fixtures favouring the best-performing midfielders from the last three game weeks, perhaps, this is the time to make a double midfield buy - or more if you opt for taking a point hit, or have an available wildcard.
Miguel Almiron - Newcastle United (£5.7m)
Since game week 9, this Newcastle asset has scored at least a goal in each game, but one, amassing a total of 57 points in the six game weeks. Four of these game weeks saw him hit double figures.
Heading into an away game at Southampton, the Paraguayan will be looking to continue his form and topple Manchester City's Kevin de Bruyne who sits in number 1 for the most points in FPL by a midfielder this season.
Leandro Trossard - Brighton & Hove Albion (£6.9m)
With two goals scored and seven points earned against both Manchester City and Chelsea in the last two game weeks, this Brighton man is one not to pass on against Wolverhampton Wanderers.
The Belgian has scored five of his seven goals this season in Roberto De Zerbi's six matches in charge of the club and amassed 41 points - second among midfielders in Fantasy. He also sits top among midfielders for shots in the box (19) over the last six game weeks.
Marcus Rashford - Manchester United (£6.7m)
A goal against West Ham United last weekend took Rashford to four goals and two assists for the season, equaling his output in the previous season.
In the last four Gameweeks, the Manchester United man ranks among the top three FPL midfielders for both big chances (five) and shots in the box (11). He will take his form to Aston Villa who have a fixture difficulty rating of 2.
Rodrigo Moreno - Leeds United (£6.3m)
For two game weeks running, the Spaniard has rewarded his owners by scoring in Leeds United's games against Liverpool and Fulham.
Ahead of a home meeting with Bournemouth who have conceded nine times in their last five games, this midfielder has averaged a goal every 118.7 minutes - a quicker time than any other midfielder this season
