A first-half brace from 18-year-old Vicki Becko and a second-half goal each from Esther Mbakem-Niaro and Laurina Fazer ensured the Les Bleuets completed a resounding 3-0 against the Ghanaian side.
France thrash Black Princesses 4-0 in pre-World Cup friendly
The U-20 female team of France thrashed the Black Princesses of Ghana in a preparatory match ahead of the World Cup.
The Ghanaian team is in France to prepare for the World Cup scheduled to take place in Costa Rica from August 10-August 28.
France were rampant after the break, forcing the Black Princesses to commit some errors, and with just three minutes into play, Esther Mbakem-Niaro added the third in the 48th minute.
Laurina Fazer completed the demolishing exercise for France with the fourth goal in the 75th minute to deepen the woes of the Black Princess via a penalty spot.
The Ghanaian ladies fought for a consolation but the defense of the French side denied them any goal as the game was 4-0 in France’s favor.
