RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

France thrash Black Princesses 4-0 in pre-World Cup friendly

Authors:

Evans Annang

The U-20 female team of France thrashed the Black Princesses of Ghana in a preparatory match ahead of the World Cup.

U-20 WWC: Black Princesses paired against USA, Japan and Netherlands in Group D
U-20 WWC: Black Princesses paired against USA, Japan and Netherlands in Group D

A first-half brace from 18-year-old Vicki Becko and a second-half goal each from Esther Mbakem-Niaro and Laurina Fazer ensured the Les Bleuets completed a resounding 3-0 against the Ghanaian side.

Recommended articles

The Ghanaian team is in France to prepare for the World Cup scheduled to take place in Costa Rica from August 10-August 28.

France were rampant after the break, forcing the Black Princesses to commit some errors, and with just three minutes into play, Esther Mbakem-Niaro added the third in the 48th minute.

Black Princesses finish final hurdle in style to qualify for 2022 U20 Women’s World Cup
Black Princesses finish final hurdle in style to qualify for 2022 U20 Women’s World Cup Pulse Ghana

Laurina Fazer completed the demolishing exercise for France with the fourth goal in the 75th minute to deepen the woes of the Black Princess via a penalty spot.

The Ghanaian ladies fought for a consolation but the defense of the French side denied them any goal as the game was 4-0 in France’s favor.

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

More from category

  • Mikel Arteta selects new Arsenal captain

    Mikel Arteta appoints 23-year-old as Arsenal’s permanent captain over senior players

  • Liverpool vs Manchester City

    Community Shield: Injury list, who's in or out? - Team news, preview

  • Kwadwo Opoku celebrates his goal against Seattle Sounders.

    Ghanaian forward outshines European superstars on home debut for LAFC

Trending

Instagram model has called out Arsenal's Thomas Partey over fresh rape allegations on Twitter

Lady calls out Thomas Partey on social media over Rape Allegations [Receipts]

Yaya Toure
REPORT

Ivorian legend Yaya Toure to become coach at Premier League giant

CONFIRMED: Thomas Partey included in Arsenal squad for US tour

Arsenal star Thomas Partey rejoins pre-season tour following rape saga

Sara Bella is the name of Thomas Partey's Moroccan wife

Who is Sara Bella? Thomas Partey's Moroccan girlfriend