Battle for the top: France vs Denmark Preview

France won their first game in the World Cup, bouncing back quickly after going an early goal down to Australia before going ahead to put four past them

France, who would find Denmark as familiar foes after their recent Nation league encounter, would seek revenge against the team that got the better of them in that competition.

Denmark on the other hand struggled against Tunisia, but could still finish top of the group if they win against Portugal, and they know how to do that as they beat them twice in the recent Nations league group stages.

France vs Denmark head-to-head

Denmark beat France 2-1 and 2-0 in the last two games they faced off in, both in the nations league.

AFP

The last time France got a win versus Denmark was a friendly in 2015, seven years and four games ago.

Players to watch

Kylian Mbappe has already marked the goal register for this world cup, arguably the best footballer in the world and the golden ball favourite, not just the audience, but the Denmark's defence has to have their eyes open.

AFP

Olivier Giroud failed to get on the scoresheet in the last world cup, but his incredible hold up play was as influential as Kante's ball winning in that world cup triumph. This world cup however, he already has two goals this name in addition to his overall game.

Denmark failed to register a goal in the first game of the world cup, however Christensen was sensational at the back, and would have to be as immense for Denmark if they are to win against that France attack.

Eriksen was unable to set up a goal for his team in the first game of the tournament, he would be motivated to remedy that against France.

The coaches

Didier Deschamps was forced to make a substitution in the first half against Australia bringing on Theo Hernandez, who did very well, Jules Kounde and Varane are also fitter bringing up questions on selections and possible line ups.

Kasper Hjulmand on the other failed to field former Barcelona striker Martin Braithwaithe, and would be expected to line up a similar team as he did against Tunisia.

France vs Denmark possible starting lineups

France possible line-up

France would be expected to name an unchanged line up, with only injured Lucas Hernandez out for his brother Theo.

Hugo Lloris, Benjamin Pavard, Ibrahim Konate, Dayot Upamecano, Theo Hernandez, Aurélien Tchouaméni, Adrien Rabiot, Ousmane Dembele, Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe, Olivier Giroud

Is how they are expected to line up.

Denmark possible starting lineup

Denmark are also expected to name an unchanged team but for an injury to Thomas Delaney, where he is expected to be replaced by Mikkel Damsgard

AFP

Kasper schmeichel;Simon Kjaer, Joachim Andersen, Andreas Christensen; Rasmus Kristensen, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Mikkel Damsgard; Kjaer, Andersen, Christensen; Kristensen, Hojbjerg, Delaney, Maehle; Olsen, Dolberg, Christian Eriksen, Joakim Maehle; Andreas Skov Olsen, Kasper Dolberg

France vs Denmark prediction

France has not beaten Denmark in seven years, but it is a game in the world cup and there is no better time to do it than now.