Francis Bossman: Ex-Ghana midfielder to be enstooled as Chief

Former Ghana midfielder Francis Bossman is set to be enstooled as a Chief in Sekyere Krobo in the Western Region.

Bossman, who made his name with Hearts of Oak in the mid-2000s, will have his coronation ceremony on January 7, 2022.

The 37-year-old has been staying in Germany since his retirement and was initially reluctant to accept the Chieftaincy position.

Francis Bossman to be enstooled as Chief
However, after further deliberations, the former midfielder finally decided to return to Ghana to take up the role.

“I can't say what I saw on television but I called to accept the chieftaincy title,” Bossman said in an interview with SVTV.

The former footballer will be known by the stool name Nana Gyebre III after he is enstooled as Chief of his village.

Bossman was a key player for Hearts in the 2000s and was part of the team that won the maiden edition of the CAF Confederations Cup in 2004.

He went on to win four Ghana Premier League titles with the Phobians before joining New Edubiase in the 2009/10 season.

Francis Bossman (left)
Bossman then moved to Serbia, where he played for Sloboda, Uzice and Jagodina before joining Montenegrin side Mornar Bar in 2016.

The ex-defensive midfielder joins a select list of Ghanaian footballers who have been enstooled as Chiefs in recent years.

In 2019, Asamoah Gyan was installed as Ngoryifia-Doemenyotor of the St. Francis College of Education and the Gbi traditional area in Hohoe in the Volta Region.

Gyan was enstooled in recognition for his solution to the long-term water crisis that was facing the College of Education after funding a $3,000 mechanized borehole to help curb the water problems of the College.

