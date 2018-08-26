Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Franck Acheampong nets his 13th goal in Chinese Super League


Ghanaian Players Abroad Franck Acheampong nets his 13th goal in Chinese Super League

Frank Acheampong was on target once again in the Chinese Super League as his club Tianjin Teda lost 5-2 to Guon on Saturday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Frank Acheampong was on target once again in the Chinese Super League as his club Tianjin Teda lost 5-2 to Guon on Saturday.

The Ghanaian winger scored his side's first goal  at home before Renato Augusto scored a hat-trick to turn the game around.

READ ALSO: Ayews, Asamoah Gyan dropped from Black Stars squad to play Kenya in September

Acheampong capitalized on a well-timed pass from Hui Jaikang to put Tianjin Teda into a 21st minute lead to bag his 13th goal of the season.

A quick-fire brace from Renato Augusto turned the game on its head for the visitors before recess.

Jonathan Viera and Zhang Xizhe stretched the lead for Guon into a 1-4 commanding score before Bastian’s strike reduced the deficit.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Abramovich: Russian billionaire puts £2 Billion-worth Chelsea FC up for sale Abramovich Russian billionaire puts £2 Billion-worth Chelsea FC up for sale
Football: Maestro Ancelotti gives Gattuso a lesson as Napoli rally past AC Milan Football Maestro Ancelotti gives Gattuso a lesson as Napoli rally past AC Milan
Football: Dembele, Griezmann give Barcelona and Atletico narrow wins in La Liga Football Dembele, Griezmann give Barcelona and Atletico narrow wins in La Liga
Football: Positive Pochettino gives Mourinho a lesson in crisis management Football Positive Pochettino gives Mourinho a lesson in crisis management
Football: Moscow derby win lifts Spartak top Football Moscow derby win lifts Spartak top
Football: Juve win on Ronaldo's home debut, Ancelotti's Napoli edge Milan Football Juve win on Ronaldo's home debut, Ancelotti's Napoli edge Milan

Recommended Videos

Pulse Sports: Black Stars players to receive $5000 as winning bonus Pulse Sports Black Stars players to receive $5000 as winning bonus
Video: Check out Kevin Prince-Boateng’s rap song Video Check out Kevin Prince-Boateng’s rap song
Video: Minister for Sports explains why Ghana didn’t face FIFA ban Video Minister for Sports explains why Ghana didn’t face FIFA ban



Top Articles

1 Photos When Arsene Wenger met ex-prez John Kuffourbullet
2 Boxing Here is the time for Isaac Dogboe-Magdaleno boutbullet
3 Entrepreneurs Asamoah Gyan and 4 other footballers who are...bullet
4 Honours List of winners of the UEFA Player of the Year awardbullet
5 La Liga This is why Real Madrid haven’t signed Eden Hazard yetbullet
6 Today in History On this day: Kwesi Nyantakyi appointed as...bullet
7 Profile Kwesi Nyantakyi's impeccable impact on Ghana footballbullet
8 Michael Student wins GHS 500,000 Betway jackpotbullet
9 Amazing The youngest scorer in AFCON history claims he...bullet
10 Ibrahim Tanko Black Stars assistant coach explains...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of Serie A campaignbullet
2 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet
3 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip Atleticobullet
4 Video Andre Ayew jams to Kwami Eugene’s hit songbullet
5 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
6 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coastbullet
7 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing...bullet
8 Video Minister for Sports explains why Ghana didn’t face...bullet
9 Video Gyan rubbishes assertion that Ghana would have won...bullet
10 Video Sulley Muntari cooks for wife Menayebullet

Football

Karius arrived in Istanbul to sign for Besiktas on loan from Liverpool
Football Liverpool's Karius joins Besiktas to overcome Champions League torment
Disqualified Two Black Starlets players disqualified by MRI
Kylian Mbappe is congratulated by Edinson Cavani, while Neymar joins in the goal celebrations in PSG's 3-1 win over Angers
Football 'MCN' combine as Tuchel's PSG continue perfect start to season
Griezmann grabbed the winner as an uncovincing Atletico Madrid edged out Ray Vallecano
Football Griezmann fires Atletico to first La Liga win of season