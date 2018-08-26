Franck Acheampong nets his 13th goal in Chinese Super League

news

Frank Acheampong was on target once again in the Chinese Super League as his club Tianjin Teda lost 5-2 to Guon on Saturday.

The Ghanaian winger scored his side's first goal at home before Renato Augusto scored a hat-trick to turn the game around.

Acheampong capitalized on a well-timed pass from Hui Jaikang to put Tianjin Teda into a 21st minute lead to bag his 13th goal of the season.

A quick-fire brace from Renato Augusto turned the game on its head for the visitors before recess.

Jonathan Viera and Zhang Xizhe stretched the lead for Guon into a 1-4 commanding score before Bastian’s strike reduced the deficit.