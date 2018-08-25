Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Franck Achemapong nets his 13th goal in Chinese Super League


Ghanaian Players Abroad Franck Achemapong nets his 13th goal in Chinese Super League

Frank Acheampong was on target once again in the Chinese Super League as his club Tianjin Teda lost 5-2 to Guon on Saturday.

  • Published:
play

Frank Acheampong was on target once again in the Chinese Super League as his club Tianjin Teda lost 5-2 to Guon on Saturday.

The Ghanaian winger scored his side's first goal  at home before Renato Augusto scored a hat-trick to turn the game around.

Acheampong capitalized on a well-timed pass from Hui Jaikang to put Tianjin Teda into a 21st minute lead to bag his 13th goal of the season.

A quick-fire brace from Renato Augusto turned the game on its head for the visitors before recess.

Jonathan Viera and Zhang Xizhe stretched the lead for Guon into a 1-4 commanding score before Bastian’s strike reduced the deficit.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Disqualified: Two Black Starlets players disqualified by MRI Disqualified Two Black Starlets players disqualified by MRI
Black Stars Squad: Kwesi Appiah welcomes Kwadwo Asamoah back to Black Stars Black Stars Squad Kwesi Appiah welcomes Kwadwo Asamoah back to Black Stars
Football: Liverpool's Karius joins Besiktas on loan after Champions League nightmare Football Liverpool's Karius joins Besiktas on loan after Champions League nightmare
Football: Salah sends Liverpool top, Man City held by Wolves Football Salah sends Liverpool top, Man City held by Wolves
Football: Alisson 'looks like' missing piece for Liverpool - Klopp Football Alisson 'looks like' missing piece for Liverpool - Klopp
Football: Leeds top Championship table as Bolton slip up Football Leeds top Championship table as Bolton slip up

Recommended Videos

Pulse Sports: Black Stars players to receive $5000 as winning bonus Pulse Sports Black Stars players to receive $5000 as winning bonus
Video: Check out Kevin Prince-Boateng’s rap song Video Check out Kevin Prince-Boateng’s rap song
Video: Minister for Sports explains why Ghana didn’t face FIFA ban Video Minister for Sports explains why Ghana didn’t face FIFA ban



Top Articles

1 Michael Student wins GHS 500,000 Betway jackpotbullet
2 Amazing The youngest scorer in AFCON history claims he slept with his...bullet
3 Honours List of winners of the UEFA Player of the Year awardbullet
4 Today in History On this day: Kwesi Nyantakyi appointed as...bullet
5 Profile Kwesi Nyantakyi's impeccable impact on Ghana footballbullet
6 Photos When Arsene Wenger met ex-prez John Kuffourbullet
7 Entrepreneurs Asamoah Gyan and 4 other footballers who are...bullet
8 Brazil Legendary Ronaldinho pays glowing tribute to Kofi Annanbullet
9 Boxing Here is the time for Isaac Dogboe-Magdaleno boutbullet
10 Ibrahim Tanko Black Stars assistant coach explains...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of Serie A campaignbullet
2 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet
3 Video Andre Ayew jams to Kwami Eugene’s hit songbullet
4 Video Minister for Sports explains why Ghana didn’t face FIFA banbullet
5 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip Atleticobullet
6 Video Sulley Muntari cooks for wife Menayebullet
7 Video Gyan rubbishes assertion that Ghana would have won...bullet
8 Anas Aremeyaw Anas finally takes off beads on TVbullet
9 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing...bullet
10 Video Shatta Wale displays great football skills that...bullet

Football

Ginczek struck in injury-time to snatch Wolfsburg victory over 10-man Schalke
Football Schalke stunned at Wolfsburg amid VAR chaos
Spartak Moscow's Dutch midfielder Quincy Promes, pictured October 2017, scored one of the goals that helped steer the 10-time Russian champions to their win over Dynamo
Football Moscow derby win lifts Spartak top
Match winner: Mohamed Salah scored the only goal at Anfield
Football Salah strike beats Brighton to send Liverpool top
Schalke's Algerian midfielder Nabil Bentaleb (left) scored from the spot before Wolfsburg snatched victory with Daniel Ginczek's 94th-minute winner.
Football Schalke crash at Wolfsburg amid VAR chaos