Acheampong who joined the Chinese club in July 2017 on a six month loan spell had a remarkable outing scoring 9 times to safeguard Tianjin Teda’s stay in the Chinese top flight. Acheampong’s 17 goals tally in the 2018 season is the highest by a player in the single season in the history of the club.

Head Coach Uli Stielike’s decision to make the unstoppable winger the new captain is seen by fans of the club as a reward for his hard work, dedication, commitment,exceptional leadership skills and most importantly the quality he continues to demonstrate on the field.

The 26-year-old takes up this challenge and assumes his new role in an away game against Hebei CFFC on Monday on match day 5 of the CSL. The club has made its worse start to a season since Acheampong joined. Teda has 3 loses and a draw from the opening 4 matches of the season, with just 1 point from a total of 12. But the new leader Frank Acheampong is poised to turn around the fortunes of the club.

“I’m particularly honoured to be made captain of this great club, it has come at a very challenging time where the club is struggling very early in the season, I hope that with a collective effort we can turn around our season”.

Acheampong who joined Tianjin Teda in 2017 has made 56 appearances for for the super league side and has directly contributed to 43 goals, scoring 26 goals and providing 17 assists.