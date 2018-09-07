Frank Acheampong ruled out of Kenya clash over eye problem

news

Frank Acheampong has pulled out of the Black Stars 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against the Harambee Stars of Kenya.

Ghana will come face to face against the Harambee Stars of Kenya on Saturday in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

Acheampong has been complaining of an eye problem since joining the camp of the Black Stars on Tuesday and has been granted permission by head coach of the team James Kwesi Appiah to leave for an emergency eye treatment after the situation became worse.

"I am aware he has an eye problem that was being managed but his condition did not improve and he had to fly to Europe to see his eye specialist, " Dr Adomako, Black Stars team doctor said.

Acheampong has been one of Ghana's top performers abroad this season after banging in 13 goals in the Chinese Super League.

Acheampong had been training regularly with his colleagues until the unfortunate medical disorder forced him to quit camp. But for his condition, Frank Acheampong could have been part of coach Kwasi Appiah's starting XI against Kenya.

The kick off time for Ghana’s clash is 1:00pm Ghanaian time.