Video: Frank Acheampong punches opponent over racist abuse; receives red card

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghanaian winger Frank Acheampong received a red card in the Chinese Super League after punching a player who allegedly directed racist insults at him.

Acheampong, who plays for Chinese side Shenzhen FC, was named in the starting line-up during the club’s 3-1 loss to Henan last Friday.

However, the forward was involved in a heated exchange with an opposition player midway through the game, which led to his sending-off.

The 29-year-old lost his cool when an opponent said something to him and he would react angrily by punching the player.

Acheampong intended to walk off the pitch and was in the process of taking off his shirt when the referee showed him a red card for his violent conduct.

In the aftermath of the game, the Ghanaian alleged that he was racially abused and said that was what led to his angry reaction.

“I have suffered racist insults and I could not hold back,” Acheampong is quoted as saying by Ghanasoccernet.

“I have been in China for the past five years, and I love this country because China and the Chinese people are great.

“However, it is unacceptable for any human to be subjected to racist insults, let alone in the game of football. I am normally a calm and level-headed person, but no one should accept any racist slurs or insults.”

Meanwhile, Acheampong is a joint-owner of Ghana Premier League side Accra Lions, together with partners Oliver König and Germany legend Lothar Matthaus.

