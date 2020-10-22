The Captain of the Chinese side was honoured with the fans player award after he scored a brace in the first leg fixture against rivals Shenzhen FC in the play-off.

The former Anderlecht marksman opened the scoring in the first half after just four minutes on the clock to put the host 1-0 up early in the match.

After the break, Tianjin Teda continued from where they left off as the Ghanaian doubled the home team’s advantage by scoring his second goal in the match to make it 2-0 for his team six minutes into the second half.

The 27-year old put up a sterling performance to keep Tianjin Teda in the Chinese Super Super League after holding Shenzhen Kaisa to a 1-1 drawn game in the return fixture on Wednesday, completing a 3-1 aggregate victory.

Tianjin Teda are now awaiting their opponents for the Semifinals of the playoffs.

Frank Acheampong, a veteran of two Africa Cup of Nations competitions in 2015 and 2017 with the Black Stars and bronze medal winner at the 2013 FIFA under 20 World Cup in Turkey, was involved in 18 league goals for Tianjin Teda throughout the season. He scored a league-record 17 goals for the club in his first full season last term to help Tianjin Teda survive relegation.

His performance last season earned him a contract extension until December 2021 after joining from Belgian giants RSC Anderlecht.

Frank has gone on to become Tianjin Teda’s most important player in the last three seasons, scoring 34 league goals in over 70 appearances.

The former Berekum Chelsea and King Faisal winger is among the top performers in the Chinese Super League.